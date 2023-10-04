Pirelli SCORPION Trail III is the sportiest tyre ever on asphalt from the SCORPION range.

The latest addition to the family, on sale from the beginning of 2024, improves road handling thanks to grip, handling and top wet riding performance.

SCORPION Trail III is the new enduro street tyre from Pirelli developed for maxi enduros that combine excellent performance on asphalt and in light off-road usage. The tyre is completing its final and rigorous outdoor tests and will be on sale to the public starting from January 2024.

In recent years the enduro street segment has become one of the most important on the market and Pirelli has chosen to develop tyres with increasingly sporty road performance but with an off-road look, with particular attention to ease of use in different road conditions.

Pirelli SCORPION Trail III in fact presents an aggressive tread look behind which lies strong technological innovation. It takes advantage of the most recent technologies, materials, and processes, as well as the knowledge acquired by Pirelli in the ‘big enduro’ segment, to respond to the most demanding market expectations by offering first-rate road qualities. Compared to its predecessor SCORPION Trail II, the new tyre guarantees significantly improved road handling and sportier behaviour thanks to excellent grip, as well as better performance in the wet. Furthermore, SCORPION Trail III ensures stability even with full load and can best interact with the machine’s electronic systems. Finally, as regards to off-road riding, abrasion resistance has been significantly improved, which is an important parameter for those who love venturing on dirt roads.

SCORPION TRAIL III is the perfect tyre for tackling fun asphalt routes full of curves and is dedicated to all those motorcyclists looking for a product with a tread design dedicated to big enduro bikes on the road with excellent performance, both in dry and wet conditions, combined with sporty behaviour and good mileage.

The target machines of SCORPION TRAIL III are those starting from medium displacements and above (over 400cc) which are fitted with 19- or 21-inch front tyres; therefore, motorcycles capable of tackling long journeys and excursions with light off-road sections. During 2024, 17-inch front and rear equipment dedicated to crossovers will also complete the range.

The choice to identify this new product with the SCORPION brand is in line with the history linked to this range of Pirelli products, which has always been a protagonist in off-road and in two- and four-wheel competitions such as the Enduro and Cross-Country World Championship and the Motocross World Championship- in which the Pirelli off-road tyres have been leaders for 40 years with 81 world titles won.