Powerslide Into Autumn With Revised KTM Power Deals

The flag has officially been waved on summer riding but no need to panic – KTM has revised its POWER DEALS to offer motorcycling perfection with irresistable savings, making the race into autumn riding easier, faster and more orange than ever before – and it’s time for the single-cylinder machines to take the podium.

The latest KTM to line up on the POWER DEALS grid is the KTM 690 SMC R, pushing the needle to the red with an adrenaline pumping £1,000 saving. Just as this lightweight single-cylinder loves to lift the front wheel, it raises the bar in the Supermoto stakes allowing riders to go elbows out and become READY TO RACE at an irresistable promotional price.

Small in capacity, big in attitude – and now available with an even bigger £800 saving – the 2023 KTM 125 DUKE follows in the savings slipstream with the throttle pinned. This balistic learner-friendly beast is the weapon of choice for a wide array of riders and brings the heat with every turn of the key; whether it’s the daily commute, a toy for around town or going full gas at the weekend, there’s now even more incentive to GET DUKED.

Not only does KTM’s READY TO RACE machinery benefit from huge savings, its POWER PARTS and POWER WEAR is also subject to a limited-time sale. ORANGE BLEEDERS can kit out both their weapon and their wardrobe with up to 70% off selected clothing and accessories at participating Authorised KTM Dealers to complete that new bike look. The full list of participating dealers can be found here.

Updated list of STREET POWER DEALS below.

NAKED POWER DEALS

KTM 125 DUKE

Offers Available: £800 RETAIL SAVING + 3.9% PP/4.9% PCP KTM FINANCE

KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R, 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO

Offers Available: £3,000 RETAIL SAVING + 3.9% PP/4.9% PCP KTM FINANCE + 2 PLUS 2 WARRANTY

KTM 790 DUKE, 890 DUKE GP, 890 DUKE R

Offers Available: £1,000 RETAIL SAVING + 3.9% PP/4.9% PCP KTM FINANCE

KTM 390 DUKE, RC 390, RC 125

Offers Available: £500 RETAIL SAVING + 3.9% PP/4.9% PCP KTM FINANCE

SUPERMOTO POWER DEALS

KTM 690 SMC R

Offers Available: £1,000 RETAIL SAVING

TRAVEL POWER DEALS

KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R

Offers Available: £2,000 RETAIL SAVING + 2 PLUS 2 WARRANTY

SPORTS TOURER POWER DEALS

KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT

Offers Available: £3,000 RETAIL SAVING + 2 PLUS 2 WARRANTY



All models are available from any Authorised KTM Dealer and are available while stocks last. POWER PARTS and POWER WEAR sale available at participating dealers only until 13/10/23.

