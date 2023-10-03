MotoGP eSport: We’re approaching the apex

The fight to become the 2023 MotoGP™ eSport Champion is heating up with Round 3 of the Global Series coming up this week. Watch it live on October 6th at 16:00 (GMT+2)!

It keeps getting closer! With just one point separating the two leading names, everything is on the line in Round 3 of the 2023 MotoGP™ eSport Championship Global Series, which starts on October 6th at 16:00 (GMT+2).

After two rounds and six contests, just one point is the difference between previous champions Trast73 (1st) and adriaan_26 (2nd). But this is no two-horse race! Round 2 showed a new generation of gamers taking the fight to the more experienced names, and the next serving at Global Series Round 3 is set to showcase the best of the MotoGP™ eSport Championship once again. he finale takes place at the world famous Ubeat Live Gaming Show in Barcelona on the 11th November.

Six nationalities are represented, with the finalists hailing from the UK, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Germany and Malaysia. Both Trast73 (Monster Energy Yamaha) and Champion adriaan_26 (Repsol Honda Team) will be among the favourites for further victories, with the two multiple MotoGP™ eSport champions currently separated by just one point. But watch out for Jack Hammer4658 (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), who scored two podiums in Round 2, as well as Global Series rookie davideturrisi06 (Prima Pramac Racing), who notched up a sensational victory in Race 2.

Presenters Jack Gorst and Kiko Giles will host the third hour-long show of the year, in which the 11 riders will take on three racetracks that will put the finalists’ skills to the test.

The Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal is the venue for the third Sprint of the year, before Australia’s legendary Phillip Island and Thailand’s Chang International Circuit host Race 1 and 2 respectively. And there will be an added challenge thrown in. Race 2 will be a flag-to-flag race, meaning riders must enter the pits and change bike – the first of its kind in MotoGP™ eSport history!

The riders will be playing on the new official MotoGP™23 Videogame from videogame developer, publisher and longstanding partner Milestone with race direction and the event powered by Lenovo Legion PCs.

The riders will be playing on the new official MotoGP™23 Videogame from videogame developer, publisher and longstanding partner Milestone – which is available to buy now – with race direction and the event powered Lenovo Legion PCs.

Fans can watch on selected TV broadcasters, as well as on motogp.com and esport.motogp.com and across social media platforms including YouTube (via the MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport channels), MotoGP™ eSport Twitter, Instagram, Facebook (via MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport pages) and Twitch via MotoGP™ and MotoGP™ eSport.

Who will stake their early claim to be the 2023 MotoGP™ eSport Champion? Watch it live on October 6th at 16:00 (GMT+2)!