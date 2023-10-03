HISTORIC ERNEE WELCOMES THE 76TH EDITION OF THE MONSTER ENERGY FIM MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS

The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is set to take place in Ernée on 6-7-8 October and the excitement is mounting among riders, teams and every motocross fans around the world in what will be an exceptional event.

Ernée is known for its passionate and electrifying crowd, and the Raymond Demy circuit has a rich history of hosting prestigious motocross events, including memorable Motocross of Nations races in 2005 and 2015. The circuit’s iconic start, surrounded by a wall of enthusiastic spectators is simply impressive while Ernée’s atmosphere is renowned, characterized by tightly-packed fans encircling the track, creating an electrifying and legendary atmosphere.

The event is anticipated to draw a massive crowd, and the passionate fans will be a driving force behind the teams’ performances, ensuring a spectacular off-road show. The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is a must-see event, featuring 38 Nations, the world’s top motocross riders which guarantee an exhilarating weekend.

In the past three editions of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, the home nations have all claimed victory with Team Netherlands achieving a historical domination in Assen in 2019, securing their first-ever win in the event. In 2021, Team Italy with legend Antonio Cairoli emerged victorious in Mantova after a closely contested battle, clinching the victory by the narrowest of margins. Finally, in 2022, Team USA ended an 11-year drought in the competition in impressive fashion, winning on their home turf at RedBud amongst a sensational atmosphere.

This weekend, Team USA is the defending Champion and historically the best nation of the competition with 23 Titles. Their line-up will be Aaron Plessinger, R.J Hampshire and Christian Craig, and will want to win the first Chamberlain Trophy by Team USA in Europe since 2011.

Team France will be the home team and one of the favourites with Romain Febvre, Maxime Renaux and Tom Vialle. The three of them have been Motocross World Champion and look to be the ones to watch, especially with the large French following and supporting them at home. Febvre is on the best form of his career at the moment and loves this track as he was a flamboyant Open Individual Champion at the 2015 MXoN in Ernee. Vialle has spent his year in America, gaining a lot of experience. Renaux missed the last even of the MXGP Championship in Great Britain but it’s now in full force and the team will work hard to make sure that the french star is back at his best for the MXoN.

Team Australia – One of the big favourites with the Lawrence brothers who have been incredibly successful this season in America. Jett Lawrence boasts a perfect record of 22 race wins out of 22 this season in the US and was the Open individual champion last year at the MXoN in RedBud. His brother Hunter won Pro Motocross in 250cc this season in what was a dream year for the siblings. The third rider is Dean Ferris who won the Australian MX1 Championship for the fourth time this season. Team Australia finshed third last season in RedBud but they never won the MXoN yet, they have all the quality to make it happen this year.

Team Belgium is the youngest team of the year with an average age of 19.3 years old. The strong Belgian trio will be led by Jago Geerts, Liam Everts and Lucas Coenen. Three riders that could well be the ones to lift the trophy given the great season the all experienced, which would give Belgium another MXoN title, 10 years after the last Chamberlain Trophy won in Teutschenthal in 2013.

The Spanish team will boast the newly crowned MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado into his ranks along with Grand Prix winner Ruben Fernandez and recently announced MX2 rider Oriol Oliver. They will be contender for the podium with a young yet experienced team. For Team Germany, the comeback of Ken Roczen to the MXoN after five years will be an immense boost for the team, with the lightening-quick Simon Laengenfelder who had a superb season in MX2 finishing 3rd in the Championship and Tom Koch who is completing the team in what will be an experienced line-up.

There are other teams that will definitely fight for the top spots such as Team Netherlands that is lining up the same riders as last year with Glenn Coldenhoff, Kay de Wolf and Calvin Vlaanderen. They will all come back with a point to prove following their 7th place in RedBud last year. Team Italy, who finished 4th last year in RedBud will be another strong challenger with Alberto Forato who finished 7th in the MXGP Championship, the newly crowned MX2 World Champion Andrea Adamo and EMX250 European Champion Andrea Bonacorsi.

Besides the obvious favourites for the might trophy, there are other team that could play the troublemakers and produce some exploits such as Team Latvia composed of the Reisulis Brothers, Janis and Karlis and led by Pauls Jonass who has signed his return to the top in MXGP last month. Not to forget Team Switzerland who is going to play on their massive experience to clinch a resutl with the five-time Vice Motocross World Champion Jeremy Seewer, Arnaud Tonus and Valentin Guillod.

The 76th edition of the event will see the huge participation of 38 teams, including the special team representing FIM Latin America, and other teams coming from different continents such as Rep of South Africa, Chile, Guam, Puerto Rico, Morocco and Brazil. Expect an event that promises to be larger and more spectacular than ever before, with an exceptionally competitive roster that is adding an element of unpredictability to the final podium!

2022 MXoN Nations Classification Top 10 (RedBud, USA)

USA France Australia Italy Belgium Spain The Netherlands Germany Switzerland Great Britain

Don’t miss the action, you can still purchase tickets HERE or go the full way with VIP PLATINUM & GOLD SKYBOX tickets HERE.

If you cannot make it to Ernée, no worries… the FULL LIVE coverage of the action will be available on www.MXGP-TV.com throughout the three days of action!

WEEKEND TIMETABLE (CEST)

FRIDAY: 11:00 Opening Press Conference, 12:00 Ballot, 14:00 Teams Press Conference, 16:30 Teams and Riders Presentation to the crowd.

SATURDAY: 08:30 bLU cRU 125 Free/Timed Practice, 09:10 bLU cRU 85 Free/Timed Practice, 10:00 MXGP Free Practice, 10:50 MX2 Free Practice, 11:40 Open Free Practice, 13:00 bLU cRU 65 Free/Timed Practice,13:45 bLU cRU 85 Race, 14:30 MXGP Qualifying Heat, 15:30 MX2 Qualifying Heat, 16:30 Open Qualifying Heat, 17:20 bLU cRU 65 Race, 18:10 C-Final Race, 18:30 Paddock Show.

SUNDAY: 08:35 B-Final Warm-up, 09:20 bLU cRU 125 Race, 10:00 MXoN Group 1 Warm-up, 10:20 MXoN Group 2 Warm-up, 11:00 B-Final, 13:10 MXGP & MX2 (MXoN Race 1), 14:40 MX2 & Open (MXoN Race 2), 16:08 Open & MXGP (MXoN Race 3).