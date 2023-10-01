Jeffrey Buis makes history: a double triumph in WorldSSP300

In the heart-pounding 2023 WorldSSP300 season, Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki), clinched the coveted WorldSSP300 title in Race 2 of the Pirelli Portuguese Round. This achievement marks his second WorldSSP300 Championship crown, making him the first and only rider to secure two titles in this fiercely competitive series. Buis first made waves in 2020 when he claimed his inaugural title, announcing his arrival as a force to be reckoned with in the WorldSSP300 series.

Buis’s incredible journey in the 2023 season showcased his determination. His standout moments included a victory at Barcelona marking a pivotal moment in his 2023 campaign, a double win in Magny-Cours when he took the Championship standings lead, and a victory at MotorLand Aragon allowing him to open his advantage to 30 points ahead of the season finale at Portimao. With a total of 7 podium finishes, including 4 thrilling victories to his name, Buis’s statistics for the season underscore his dominance in the series. Additionally, he became the first rider to amass an incredible 11 WorldSSP300 victories, cementing his legacy as one of the series’ best performers. However, the season also saw him facing formidable competition from his primary title rivals, including Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR), Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse), Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing), Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha), and Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki).

In 2024, Jeffrey Buis will continue his journey in WorldSSP300 switching manufacturer as he will move to the Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing team.

Jeffrey Buis biography

Jeffrey Buis began his motorcycle racing journey in 2018, debuting in the Yamaha R3 Cup and securing victory in his very first race. His early success continued with a second-place finish at the Oschersleben track during the same season. In December 2018, Buis joined the MTM Kawasaki team to compete in the 2019 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship. Despite being a newcomer to World Championship racing, Buis made steady progress in his debut season, achieving his best result with an eighth-place finish at Magny-Cours.

He continued to compete in WorldSSP300 in 2020, remaining with the MTM Kawasaki team. The 2020 season concluded with Buis clinching his first World Championship. He remained with the MTM Kawasaki team in 2021 to defend his title ultimately finishing third in the standings. In 2022, he moved up to the WorldSSP class with the MTM Kawasaki team but returned to WorldSSP300 for the 2023 season. His comeback was successful, with the Dutch rider claiming his second title in the series.

2023 WorldSSP300 Champion | Jeffrey Buis | MTM Kawasaki

“After Aragon, the gap was so big, and I started to think about the title. In this race, I just needed to finish in the top 13, and that’s what I did. I didn’t want to risk anything, especially when you’re in a group; anything can happen. I was afraid that another rider might make me crash, so that’s why I took a little space from the group and just finished the race. MTM Kawasaki is like a family to me. I’ve been here since 2019, and to have won two World Championships with them is incredible. I want to especially thank Ludo for that! In 2024, I will face a new challenge, and I’m very happy for this new chance. But first, let’s celebrate this title!”

World Championship Career:

2019 – 2021: FIM World Supersport 300 Championship

2020: WorldSSP300 Champion

2022: FIM World Supersport Championship

2023: FIM World Supersport 300 Championship

2023: WorldSSP300 Champion

Rider info

Place of birth: Meppel, Netherlands

Age: 21 years old

Team: MTM Kawasaki

Bike: KAWASAKI NINJA 400

Rider statistics

First round: Aragon 2019

Race starts: 55

Wins: 11

Podium places: 20

Pole positions: 2

Titles: 2

