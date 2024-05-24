BMW Motorrad presents the BMW R20 concept

In front of the picturesque background of Villa d’Este at Lake Como, BMW Motorrad unveils its latest design masterpiece: the BMW R20 concept.

This motorcycle celebrates the highest craftsmanship and presents itself as the epitome of expressive and cool design, refined down to the last detail.

As part of the renowned Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, famous for its elegance and historical significance for extraordinary vehicles, BMW Motorrad showcases the legendary air-oil cooled Big Boxer engine as a central sculptural element.

Markus Flasch, Head of BMW Motorrad, describes the concept as follows:

“The BMW R20 concept is a mechanical masterpiece, with the Big Boxer in its center. Distinctly BMW Motorrad.”

Authentic, high class, cool

The BMW R20 concept is a motorcycle that impresses with a powerful appearance in a casual gentleman style, while fulfilling typical attributes of BMW Motorrad: classic design and excellent engineering combined with thrilling mechanics.

Centered around the Big Boxer engine as the epicenter of great riding pleasure, the expressive tank presents itself like a sculpture, the rear is reduced to the essentials to emphasize the clean lines and the power of the motorcycle.

The chassis has been completely redeveloped and, with a black double-loop main frame made of chrome-molybdenum steel tubes, forms the backbone. With the black disc wheel at 17×6.25 inches at the rear, on which a tire of the dimension 200/55 is mounted, and a 17″ spoke wheel with black spokes and the tire dimension 120/70 at the front, the

BMW R20 concept combines tradition and modernity. The proven BMW Paralever has been executed in a new two-arm variant, in which the swingarm is made of chrome-molybdenum steel and the Paralever strut is made of aluminum. The kinematics are designed so that the drive torque is completely balanced. The two milled aluminum rear axle carriers are another high-quality detail. The exposed driveshaft, conceptually adopted from the R18 – the visual highlight of the well-known R 18 models – has been shortened for integration into the roadster architecture. As suspension elements, fully adjustable Öhlins Blackline components work at the front and rear. The basic vehicle geometry has a steering head angle of 62.5°, as well as a wheelbase of 1,550 mm. Radially mounted brake calipers from ISR at the front and rear take care of the deceleration – with six pistons at the front and four pistons per brake caliper at the rear.

Additionally, the 2-in-2 exhaust system delivers the appropriate sound character and perfectly completes the design.

As a Big Boxer Roadster, the BMW R20 concept sets new standards in the world of motorcycles and confirms BMW Motorrad’s commitment to the finest engineering and the pure passion for motorcycling.

Living Big Boxer Culture

The centerpiece of the BMW R20 concept continues to be the air-oil-cooled Big Boxer engine, now with a displacement of 2,000 cc. For the concept bike, new cylinder head covers, a new belt cover and a new oil cooler were developed, in order to be able to mount the oil pipes partially hidden.

A special highlight is the side view: The eye follows the path of the air as it flows through the open intake funnels into the throttle bodies and cylinders, before escaping through the open exhaust system and the tailpipes in megaphone design, creating the typical

Big Boxer sound.

Bold in Style

The aluminum tank got a new design and presents itself in the progressive color

“hotter than pink” from the 1970´s. The BMW R20 concept is color-coordinated with the cylinder head covers, belt cover and air intake funnels made of polished and anodized aluminum, as well as the Paralever strut, footrest system and the ISR brake calipers in gunmetal.

The taillight has been perfectly integrated into the single seat, which is upholstered with quilted black Alcantara and fine-grain leather, and emphasizes the dynamic roadster appearance with its compact rear. The modern LED headlight is presented in form of a 3D-printed aluminum ring with integrated daytime running light. The main headlight appears to float optically in the middle of this daytime running light ring.

Each of these details contributes to the unique character of the concept bike and underscores its overall statement:

The BMW R20 concept takes the Big Boxer Culture to a new level.

“The R20 concept is a bold interpretation of the BMW Motorrad DNA,” says Alexander Buckan, Head of Design BMW Motorrad.

“It combines modern technical elements with a classic roadster design. Its oversized proportions and minimalistic aesthetic make it an unmistakable character.”

Disclaimer.

The vehicles shown may be modified and fitted with third-party accessories and/or proprietary parts that are not manufactured, distributed or tested by BMW. BMW accepts no liability for the modifications (including the fitting, characteristics and use of the accessories shown). NOTE: Modification of series production vehicles (including the fitting and use of third-party and self-made parts) can impair riding characteristics! Riding our vehicles in modified condition is at your own risk.