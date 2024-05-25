Locals to the fore in early practice at Pre-TT Classic meeting.

A cold and overcast Billown Circuit welcomed the Pre-TT Classic competitors as the curtain was raised on the 2024 TT Festival. There have been many changes around the circuit with regard to spectator safety with much more safety fencing and more restricted and prohibited areas. In these days of litigate for everything, it is case of do this or have no racing.

Numbers were down in some classes; notably the Sidecar and Singles classes. Once the newcomers had completed their escorted laps the Singles opened proceedings. Will Loder on the trusty Greeves lad the way at 93.772mph. The 250cc class was led by Andy Hunt on his Ducati; we expect a similar outcome on race day.

Next was the turn of the 1100cc class – mainly Senior machines having an extra run out. Late; and very welcome; entrant Adam McLean led the way ay 92.638mph on his Enfield. Andy Hornby was second on his 750 Triumph; with Alan Oversby 3rd on his 500 Honda. Local rider Matt Mylchreest led the way in the Junior Superbikes; he put his 600 Honda around at 96.24mph. Rhys Hardisty; 250 Yamaha; and Alan Oversby 400 Kawasaki were not far behind. The Senior class was headed by Adam McLean at 93.667mph; local star Joe Yeardsley was next on an identical Enfield, he set a speed of 91.710mph; excellent for his first ride on the bike. Third fastest was the evergreen Alan Oversby on his Honda.

The 250cc and 125 Post Classics were led by Dan Sayle on his 125 Honda. Owen Monaghan was next with Richard Ford third. The Junior promises to be a very close race; as is usually the case. Alan Oversby led the way at 88.099mph on his Honda; Will Loder was second on the Greeves with Barry Davidson 3rd on his Honda.

The Post Classic Superbikes were led by local star men Joe Yeardsley (102.502mph) and Marcus Simpson (100.134mph); both Kawasaki mounted. Fastest Irish rider around the Mountain Course; Mike Browne took third at 100.094mph on his Yamaha. Last out on track were the sidecars. Jack Gristwood /Alice Smith were the only pairing to top 80mph. Tony Thirkell / William Moralee were second with former S100 Champion Greg Lambert third; he has Andy Haynes in the chair.

Saturday is set for fine weather; with a full practice session in the afternoon and four races in the evening. Being set in my ways I preferred the Classic races to be on the bank holiday Monday; the power in the tower (TT Control Tower that is) does not agree; but that is what makes a market.