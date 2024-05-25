Sunday, May 26, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

Garcia denies Aldeguer and Vietti in Barcelona

Latest NewsMoto2Racing
Less than 1 min.read
Garcia Denies Aldeguer And Vietti In BarcelonaMoto2™ World Championship leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) will start the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya GP from pole position after setting a brilliant 1:41.894 in the opening stages of qualifying.

The #3 was 0.240s clear of Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp), who pushed hard on his final run but was unable to match the pace of Garcia. Rounding off the front row after battling through Q1 will be Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – just a further 0.048s slower than Aldeguer.

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) heads the second row of the grid in fourth position. Like Vietti, the #44 used came through Q1. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™ duo Albert Arenas and Manuel Gonzalez qualified fifth and sixth, but Gonzalez then got a three-place grid penalty for impeding Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp), so he’ll start in P9 behind Alonso, replacement rider Daniel Muñoz (Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP) and Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing).

Can Garcia convert it once again? Find out at 12:15 (UTC +2) on Sunday!Garcia Denies Aldeguer And Vietti In Barcelona

Racing

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Ortola heads Veijer and Rueda as Alonso starts P6 and Holgado P9
Next article
Espargaro wins, Bagnaia slides out, Marquez takes on Acosta

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

First-time winner Zannoni takes top honours to surge into the championship lead

Latest News 0
First-time winner Zannoni takes top honours to surge into...

Rookie sensation Gutierrez holds off veteran Granado for stunning maiden win

Latest News 0
A dramatic swing in the championship as Gutierrez wins...

Espargaro wins, Bagnaia slides out, Marquez takes on Acosta

Latest News 0
Espargaro wins, Bagnaia slides out, Marquez takes on Acosta...

Most Popular

First-time winner Zannoni takes top honours to surge into the championship lead

Latest News 0
First-time winner Zannoni takes top honours to surge into...

Rookie sensation Gutierrez holds off veteran Granado for stunning maiden win

Latest News 0
A dramatic swing in the championship as Gutierrez wins...

Espargaro wins, Bagnaia slides out, Marquez takes on Acosta

Latest News 0
Espargaro wins, Bagnaia slides out, Marquez takes on Acosta...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
First-time Winner Zannoni Takes Top Honours To Surge Into The Championship Lead

First-time winner Zannoni takes top honours to surge into the championship...

Frank Duggan - 0