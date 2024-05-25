Garcia denies Aldeguer and Vietti in Barcelona

Moto2™ World Championship leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) will start the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya GP from pole position after setting a brilliant 1:41.894 in the opening stages of qualifying.

The #3 was 0.240s clear of Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp), who pushed hard on his final run but was unable to match the pace of Garcia. Rounding off the front row after battling through Q1 will be Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – just a further 0.048s slower than Aldeguer.

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) heads the second row of the grid in fourth position. Like Vietti, the #44 used came through Q1. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™ duo Albert Arenas and Manuel Gonzalez qualified fifth and sixth, but Gonzalez then got a three-place grid penalty for impeding Alonso Lopez (MB Conveyors SpeedUp), so he’ll start in P9 behind Alonso, replacement rider Daniel Muñoz (Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP) and Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing).

Can Garcia convert it once again? Find out at 12:15 (UTC +2) on Sunday!

