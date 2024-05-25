Sunday, May 26, 2024
First-time winner Zannoni takes top honours to surge into the championship lead

First-time Winner Zannoni Takes Top Honours To Surge Into The Championship LeadFirst-time winner Zannoni takes top honours to surge into the championship lead amidst incredible Race 2 drama.

The Italian makes it a maiden victory to take the championship lead as Race 2 chaos sees the the title chase blown wide open.

The second race of the day for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship was a chaos classic at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya. This time around, it was Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) who charged to his first-ever victory in MotoE™ after having to fend off not one, but two riders in the closing laps. Race 1 winner Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) led that charge to contend Zannoni for victory with Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) following up closely behind for his first podium in nearly three years.

As the lights went out it was the reigning champion and then championship leader – a hint at the drama that lies ahead – Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) that took the early lead. But his early advantage wouldn’t last for long as Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) quickly took over the mantle from his teammate, slipstreaming from third to first to do it.

As the smiles brandished themselves across the faces of the LCR E-Team personnel at the possible chance of a 1-2 finish, they would soon be wiped away. First, Casadei would dramatically crash out at Turn 10, his first mistake of the season. And then just a few laps later it was double disaster for the LCR camp as Granado slipped off his MotoE™ machine at Turn 5. They wouldn’t be the only team to see a championship contender go down though, as Nicholas Spinelli (Tech3 E-Racing), who took a brilliant double victory last time out in France, went from hero to zero with his second crash of the day rounding out an overall dismal Saturday in Barcelona for the sophomore.

After all the incidents, MotoE™’s newest winner Gutierrez inherited the lead with a possible dream double handed to him on a plate. But with Zannoni and Zaccone hot on his heels we were in for two laps of incredible tension. Flying onto the final lap Zannoni, and as he had done so many times through the day, slipstreamed his way to the lead. Gutierrez had dreams of a last lap last sector move, but those were thwarted by and exhibition in attacking to defend from Zannoni.

Putting in what was essentially a qualifying lap, Zannoni showed no sign of nerves as he rounded the final corner and crossed the line for a stunning first victory in MotoE™ – a race where he started eighth on the grid too. Gutierrez would have to settle for second as Zaccone’s third place secured his first podium in almost three years.

Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) took fourth thanks to the chaos in front, with Hector Garzo (Dynavolt IntactGP MotoE™) completing the top five.

After another epic weekend of MotoE™ action, thankfully it's not long until we'll see the electric class back on track next weekend in Mugello. And we will do so with the top three in the championship covered by just two points. Not bad. We'll see you in Italy next weekend for Mugello!
