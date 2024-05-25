Ortola heads Veijer and Rueda as Alonso starts P6 and Holgado P9

Pole position at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya goes the way of Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) after a brilliant final flying lap and a stunning final sector.

Ortola took his first pole by a mere 0.019s from Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), who looked confident throughout the whole session, setting a good time early on and then leaving it late to exit pitlane on his final run. Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will start from third, setting a strong time late in the session.

It was a dramatic end to the session with CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team’s David Alonso initially in second, pitting for new tyres and exiting the pitlane with seconds to spare. It was all change down to the final lap though, with red sectors everywhere and Rueda setting a strong time before Ortola took it after improving on his last flying lap.

Yellow flags were also out after a crash from Riccardo Rossi (CIP Green Power) and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) – cancelling Alonso’s time and leaving him on the second row, behind Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI squad).

David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) will start from seventh as he made it through Q1 and improved on his last flying lap. Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) will join Muñoz on the third row in P8, with Holgado forced to start from ninth on the grid after his crash. Can the likes of Ortola and Veijer reel in the Championship gap? We’ll find out at 11:00 (UTC +2)!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com