BMW Motorrad presents the M 1000 XR prototype

Long distance sports bike with the highest performance in the segment.

“With the M 1000 XR prototype, we are providing a first preview of the third M model at BMW Motorrad in our anniversary year. We have developed the M 1000 XR, M XR for short, based on the current S 1000 XR, S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR, as a long distance sports bike with high long-range capability and supersports riding dynamics for the road as well as the race track.” Dominik Blass, Product Manager.

BMW M 1000 XR: The long distance sports bike meets the highest demands for riding on country roads, for long-distance journeys and on the race track.

The letter M is synonymous worldwide with racing success as well as the fascination of high-performance BMW models and is aimed at customers with particularly high demands for performance, exclusivity and individuality. BMW Motorrad already introduced the successful M automobile range strategy for motorcycles in 2019 and has since been offering M special equipment and M Performance Parts. With the M RR and the M R, the first two independent M models from BMW Motorrad were introduced in the following years.

The M 1000 XR prototype, in the “100 Years of BMW Motorrad” anniversary year – and the almost 100-year tradition in motorsport – is a preview of a supersports motorcycle that masters the disciplines: country road, long-distance riding and racetrack use with equal aplomb at a level of performance previously unknown in this segment.

In-line four-cylinder engine with BMW ShiftCam technology and low weight delivers the highest performance in the segment.

The four-cylinder engine from the BMW S 1000 RR super sports bike with BMW ShiftCam technology for varying the timing and valve lift is used as the basis. With an engine output of more than 147 kW (200 hp), a DIN empty weight of only 223 kg fully fuelled, and chassis technology, aerodynamics and control electronics designed equally for high-performance road use, long-distance riding and fast laps on the racetrack, the new M XR opens up dynamic riding dimensions as a crossover bike in the sports motorbike segment previously reserved for purebred superbikes. Further weight reduction and even increased riding dynamics can be achieved with the M Competition Package, which is available as an optional extra ex works. The top speed of the M XR prototype is around 280 km/h.

M winglets: You can ride with greater stability, benefit from a lower wheelie tendency and accelerate earlier thanks to the aerodynamic downforce.

In addition to drive and suspension technology, aerodynamics was also a key item in the specifications for developing the M XR prototype. The new M XR was given winglets with the aim of ensuring superior riding stability even at high speeds despite increased engine power. They serve in particular to achieve the best possible contact between the wheels and the road surface – especially when accelerating and at high speeds. The additional wheel load on the front wheel counteracts the wheelie tendency during acceleration, the traction control system has to regulate less, more drive power is converted into acceleration and the rider achieves a faster lap time. The specifically front-wheel-oriented seating position ensures better bike control, especially in supersport mode.

M brakes with radial hand brake pump for optimum braking performance in race track and performance mode.

Like the M RR and the M R, the new M XR features the M brake. It was developed directly using the experience gained with the racing brakes on BMW Motorrad factory racing machines in the Superbike World Championship. The M brake callipers feature a blue anodised coating in conjunction with the famous M logo.

BMW Motorrad will publish further information on the new BMW M 1000 XR in the second half of 2023.

