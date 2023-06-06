New Black on Black Livery for the Panigale V2: when boldness meets performance.

A refined combination of sportiness and elegance, the Panigale V2 moto compact transmits power at first sight. The super sports bike from Borgo Panigale is ready to give track riding enthusiasts unique emotions, thanks to its high performance, the result of intense research by Ducati technicians.

The Panigale V2, characterised by compact and muscular lines, is equipped with sophisticated electronics, designed to let the rider exploit its performance in total safety. The true sports bike DNA is also confirmed by the new standard Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres.

For 2024, Ducati updates the colour range of the Panigale V2 with a new Black on Black Livery, which accompanies the classic Ducati Red.

The new livery enhances the bold character of the Panigale V2. The predominance of dark matt grey is intercut with the presence of glossy black elements, for a refined final combination. The livery is completed by the Panigale V2 logo and the red details on the tank, fairings and wheels. Another new feature introduced by the Black on Black Livery is the saddle, with renewed graphics and materials.

The Panigale V2 is a muscular but compact bike, with essential design and decisive profiles which transmit power without losing the typical elegance of Ducati sports bikes. The surfaces of the bike, tailored around the Monocoque frame, highlight the shapes of the Superquadro twin-cylinder, while the front is dominated by the two air intakes that integrate the full-LED headlamp. The “double layer” fairing – which sees a main fairing extending upwards to ideally embrace the tank and a secondary one with the function of an air extractor – offers the typical essentiality of Ducati sports bikes, emphasising elegance and uniqueness.

A sporty style that integrates fully with the power expressed by the Panigale V2 engine, the 955 cc Superquadro twin-cylinder. Euro 5 approved, the Superquadro is as enjoyable to ride on the road as it is powerful and responsive on the track, with its 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and a torque value of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm.

Safety and total bike control are always guaranteed by the electronic equipment of the Panigale V2, based on the use of the 6-axis inertial platform. The electronic package includes ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2 and finally Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO, which helps the rider to optimise the stability of his or her Ducati in extreme cornering conditions.

Together with the celebratory Panigale V2 Bayliss, the Panigale V2 is the only twin-cylinder in Ducati’s Panigale range.

Every Ducatista can make their Panigale V2 unique thanks to a wide range of accessories in the “Configurator” section of the Ducati.com website, where all the components of the Sport package are available, designed to enhance the racing spirit of the bike. An entire line of Ducati’s 2023 apparel collection is dedicated to the rider, including the Ducati Corse C6 suit and the top-of-the-range Ducati Corse V6 helmet among the new models, all available on the shop Shop.Ducati.com website.



The Panigale V2 is the protagonist of the DRE Racetrack Academy, which allows you to experience all the thrills of track riding, and of the DRE Track Warm Up Academy, the new-for-2023 course of the Ducati Academy dedicated to all amateur motorcyclists who want to learn the basics for the right approach to circuit riding. Both courses include the exclusive participation of Dario Marchetti, rider, instructor and DRE Technical Director.

