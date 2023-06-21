Bring Your Heat With The All-New GASGAS MOTO Urban Cruiser

One-size-fits-all cruiser for maxing out the fun, unveiled at EUROBIKE 2023.

High energy, vibrant, and pure fun! The GASGAS MOTO is a play bike that will inject excitement and thrills into your daily ride.

GASGAS announces MOTO urban cruiser at Eurobike 2023

A one-size-fits-all cruiser for maximum fun on daily rides

Legend Troy Lee to perform live GASGAS MOTO paint session at the GASGAS booth

Inspired by the iconic California beach cruiser-styled bicycles, GASGAS has taken the much-loved concept and raised the bar. By adding our own touches, the MOTO is bold, daring, beautiful and unique.

With an open mind and guided by decades of two-wheeled manufacturing history, the GASGAS MOTO is the first bike in the urban cruiser segment to develop a contemporary styling with supermoto aesthetics.

Where traditionally urban bikes follow function over form, the GASGAS MOTO proves you can have both.

Ensuring simplicity in design, the durable, and very red, steel frame creates a relaxed riding position that’s ‘one-size fits-all’ thanks to its extra-long seat bench. Supermoto inspired 20” wheels compliment the look and feel of this two-wheeled party bike!

Pedal-assisted, with a powerful rear hub motor and up to 672Wh battery option, it meets all-day riding needs. A special US version featuring a throttle grip will also become available for the North American market with a maximum motor output of 750W.

To get the GASGAS MOTO party started, we’re lifting the covers on this urban cruising game changer at Europe’s largest bicycle show, Eurobike in Frankfurt, Germany. And the legend himself Troy Lee will be on hand to help us do it. During Eurobike, Troy will do a live paint session with the GASGAS MOTO creating a unique, one-of-a-kind cruiser. We’ll also have some MOTO demo bikes to test ride too.

GASGAS MOTO – Highlights

One-size-fits-all urban cruiser

Supermoto aesthetics

Fitting for 160 – 190 cm riders

Extra-long and comfy seat

Sturdy, robust steel frame

Strong hub motor

20” fat tires for massive comfort

Display with Bluetooth connection allowing smartphone connectivity

Naturally, the GASGAS booth will be busy with lots to check out. We have the first ever public showing of our ECC prototype eMTB, the bike that helped GASGAS riders Alexandre Fayolle and Alex Marin secure fifth and sixth respectively at the most recent round of the UCI E-Enduro World Cup in Leogang, Austria. With three rounds still to be contested in 2023, the ECC prototype will continue to be put through its paces at the highest level of eMTB competition. Models current and new, including some yet to be released non-e MTBs, will also be on display at the GASGAS Eurobike booth.

So, come and find us at Hall 12.0/A14 and we’ll tell you more. Bring Your Heat!

Additionally, at the GASGAS booth visitors will get a first view of these models:

GASGAS ECA

Fresh full-suspension enduro offering ft. 160mm travel.

GASGAS MXA

Agile fully E-MTB with 140mm travel.

GASGAS TRA

Full-suspension 130mm travel E-MTB with weight-optimized alu frame.

GASGAS TRA

Hardtail E-MTB with weight-optimized alu frame.

GASGAS TR

GASGAS’ first bicycle ft. 150mm of travel front and rear.

GASGAS TR

Efficient hardtail bicycle ft. trusted componentry on an alu frame.

