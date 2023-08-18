Bristol Bike Night on 1st September

Peter Hickman ‘the fastest road racer in the world’ will be the star guest at Fowlers Motorcycles for their final Bike Night of the season on Friday 1st September.

Held on the first Friday of each month, this popular event regularly attracts hundreds of riders to Fowlers’ central Bristol showrooms and plenty of free entertainment is in store.

Fowlers will be revealing a new motorcycle franchise that will be joining the 15 other makes currently supplied from their Bristol showrooms.

Visitors will have an opportunity to experience the thrill of wheelies in a safe, controlled environment on the Extreme Wheelie machine.

Bristol Advanced Motorcyclists will be offering advice on the IAM RoadSmart training programme, Freewheelers Emergency Voluntary Service will be bringing their Blood Bikes and the team from Motorbike Mental Health will be there too.

Weise clothing, long-term sponsors of Hicky, will be displaying some of his race suits, including the Gas Monkey leathers he wore when he won the Senior TT in 2022. As part of their R&D programme, Weise are inviting women riders at the event to provide feedback on a range of jackets, to help them design new lines that will fit, feel and look fabulous.

The Bike of the Season will be announced – picked from this year’s previous Bike of the Night winners.

Nailsea Bike Show will be bringing a range of motorcycles and promoting their own event, which raises money for Children’s Hospice Southwest.

Local legend DJ Chunky will be providing a rocking soundtrack to the evening, refreshments will be available throughout and there will be a free prize draw as well.

Entry is free and there is no need to pre-book. Simply head down to Fowlers showrooms in central Bristol on Friday 1st September, from 5.30 pm. The event finishes at 8.30 pm.

Fowlers is conveniently located at 2-12 Bath Road, Bristol BS4 3DR, on the A38 inner ring road and within a 5-minute walk of Temple Meads mainline railway station.

View our dealer news section for more news: Dealer News

For more information on Fowlers Motorcycles products visit www.fowlers.co.uk