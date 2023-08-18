Just 0.053s in it! Zannoni beats Casadei & Granado to pole in Austria

Ferrari misses out on the front row and Torres starts on Row 3 as the Red Bull Ring sets some interesting grids for Round 6.

The green flag dropped on qualifying for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship at the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich with the rain clouds looming over the Red Bull Ring. The track remained mostly dry in Q2, however, allowing the riders to put the hammer down and battle it out for pole position – and set a new lap record in the process.

Kevin Zannoni (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) will start from his first pole position in the category after doing just that despite the tougher conditions, but the margins were tiny as the Italian went just 0.006s under the previous lap record with a 1:38.567. Joining his compatriot on the front row will be the #40 of Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40). The Italian put it all on the line but just fell short of pole by 0.023s, with Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) only another 0.030s back. That means the top three are separated by just 0.053s!

Championship leader Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) fought his way through a damp Q1 session to take P8 and will have his work cut out for him during Saturday’s races as his closest title rival Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) starts from the front of row two in 4th place.

