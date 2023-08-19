Veijer snatches stunning maiden pole

Saturday at the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich won’t be a day Colin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) will be forgetting anytime soon, and neither will Dutch motorsport fans!

The Dutch rookie’s 1:41.486 was enough to fend off Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3), who secured an important front-row for Sunday’s race, with Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) well in the mix as always in P3.

As ever the times began to tumble in the final couple of minutes of Moto3™ Q2. Holgado was leading the way in the closing stages, but red sectors came flying in from the likes of Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing). Masia lost a lot of time in the final sector though and with just 13 seconds on the clock, the rookie Veijer snatched the top spot.

On the second row, it’s Masia who took P4 with Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) joining him in 5th and 6th. Silverstone victor David Alonso (GASGAS Aspar Team) was looking strong but a late-session crash limited the Colombian’s progress to P7. Joining the rookie on the third row will be Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and Joel Kelso (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) in 8th and 9th, with David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) rounding out the top 10.

The Moto3™ riders’ attention now turns to the race on Sunday, make sure not to miss any of the action as it commences at 11:00 local time (GMT +2)!

