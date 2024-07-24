Bsb's Wild Ride To The Midpoint

As we reach the midpoint of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, the season has unfolded as one of the most captivating and unpredictable in recent memory. With six rounds and 17 races completed, we’ve witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions, unexpected triumphs, and a fierce battle for championship supremacy.

Season Opening: Navarra

The championship roared to life at Circuito de Navarra, where Ryan Vickers and the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing team made an immediate impact. Vickers secured a double win, setting the tone for what would be a year of fierce competition and varied victors. This strong start highlighted the potential of the Yamaha package and put Vickers firmly in the early championship conversation.

Oulton Park: Irwin’s Dominance

The second round at Oulton Park saw Glenn Irwin and the Hager PBM Ducati team find their stride in spectacular fashion. Irwin’s clean sweep of all three races was a masterclass in consistency and speed. This performance not only showcased the potential of the Ducati but also catapulted Irwin to the top of the championship standings, a position he would fiercely defend in the following rounds.

Donington Park: New Winners Emerge

Donington Park brought more excitement as Jason O’Halloran claimed his first win for Team Green, demonstrating the competitiveness of the Kawasaki package. The reigning champion, Tommy Bridewell, also made his mark, securing a vital win for Honda Racing UK. These results emphasized the depth of talent in the field and the close competition between manufacturers.

Knockhill: Scottish Success and More Variety

The championship’s visit to Knockhill saw home hero Rory Skinner claim an emotional first win for the Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad team. Christian Iddon also joined the winner’s circle, adding Oxford Products Racing Ducati to the list of victorious teams. This round further highlighted the unpredictable nature of the 2024 season, with five different winners in the first four rounds.

Snetterton: Surprises and Comebacks

Snetterton provided one of the season’s biggest shocks when Storm Stacey mastered challenging conditions to claim his first-ever Superbike win for the LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki team. This underdog victory was a reminder of the potential for surprises in BSB. However, Glenn Irwin reasserted his authority with a double win in the remaining races, keeping his championship hopes alive.

Brands Hatch: Vickers’ Dominance

The most recent round at Brands Hatch saw Ryan Vickers return to winning ways in spectacular fashion. His hat-trick of victories, earning him the title of Monster Energy King of Brands, was a statement of intent from both Vickers and the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing team. This performance has reignited Vickers’ championship challenge as we head into the second half of the season.

Championship Standings

As we enter the latter half of the season, the championship battle remains wide open. Tommy Bridewell has shown remarkable consistency to lead the standings with 217 points, despite having fewer race wins than some of his rivals. His ability to consistently finish in the points and on the podium has been crucial to his success.

Glenn Irwin sits in second place with 198 points, proving that his early-season form was no fluke. Christian Iddon’s steady performances have him in third with 193 points, while Kyle Ryde’s consistent top-five finishes see him fourth with 185 points.

The current top 10 in the championship standings are:

Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) 217 Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) 198 Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 193 Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 185 Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) 148 Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 146 Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) 128 Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) 122 Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 105 Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) 98

Race Winners The variety of race winners has been a standout feature of the 2024 season. Here’s a breakdown of the victories so far:

Rider Team Wins Glenn Irwin Hager PBM Ducati 6 Ryan Vickers OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 5 Tommy Bridewell Honda Racing UK 1 Kyle Ryde OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 1 Jason O’Halloran Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki 1 Rory Skinner Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad 1 Christian Iddon Oxford Products Racing Ducati 1 Storm Stacey LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki 1

Team and Manufacturer Battle The team and manufacturer battles have been equally intense. OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing has shown impressive form with both Vickers and Ryde securing wins. Honda Racing UK has made significant strides compared to last season, with Bridewell leading the championship and Andrew Irwin also showing strong form.

Ducati, represented by Hager PBM and Oxford Products Racing, has demonstrated its competitiveness with multiple wins and podiums. BMW, Kawasaki, and Aprilia have also tasted success, making the manufacturer’s title a closely fought contest.

Looking Ahead As we move into the second half of the season, several storylines are set to develop. Can Tommy Bridewell maintain his consistency and claim a second successive BSB title? Will Glenn Irwin’s raw speed see him overhaul Bridewell’s lead? Can Ryan Vickers translate his recent form into a late-season title charge?

The upcoming rounds will also be crucial for those currently outside the top six. With the Showdown format, a strong second half of the season could see riders leap into title contention.

In conclusion, the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship has delivered excitement, unpredictability, and close racing in spades. With the top six separated by just 71 points and eight different winners from 17 races, the second half of the season promises to be just as thrilling as the first. As the paddock prepares for the next round, one thing is certain: in BSB, anything can happen.