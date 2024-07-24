Bsb's Wild Ride To The Midpoint

Wednesday, July 24, 2024
[tds_menu_login logout_tdicon="td-icon-log-out" menu_gh_txt="Get into your account." tdc_css="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" f_uh_font_family="global-font-1_global" f_links_font_family="global-font-3_global" f_uf_font_family="global-font-3_global" f_uh_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTUifQ==" f_links_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTMifQ==" f_uf_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTMifQ==" f_uh_font_weight="700" f_links_font_weight="500" f_uf_font_weight="500" f_toggle_font_family="global-font-3_global" f_toggle_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_toggle_font_weight="600" ia_space="0" menu_offset_top="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiOSJ9" show_version="guest" f_gh_font_family="global-font-1_global" f_btn1_font_family="global-font-3_global" f_btn2_font_family="global-font-3_global" f_gh_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTUifQ==" f_btn1_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_btn2_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_gh_font_weight="700" f_btn1_font_weight="500" f_btn2_font_weight="500" menu_gc_btn1_bg_color="var(--accent-color-1)" menu_gc_btn1_bg_color_h="var(--accent-color-2)" menu_gc_btn2_color="var(--accent-color-1)" menu_gc_btn2_color_h="var(--accent-color-2)" menu_gc_btn1_radius="0" menu_ul_link_color="var(--base-color-1)" menu_ul_link_color_h="var(--accent-color-1)" menu_uf_txt_color="var(--base-color-1)" menu_uf_txt_color_h="var(--accent-color-1)" show_menu="yes" toggle_txt="My Account" show_avatar="none" toggle_horiz_align="content-horiz-right" menu_horiz_align="content-horiz-right" menu_offset_horiz="0" f_toggle_font_line_height="1.2" f_toggle_font_transform="uppercase" menu_arrow_color="var(--base-color-1)" f_uh_font_line_height="1.2" f_links_font_line_height="2" f_uf_font_line_height="2" f_gh_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn1_font_line_height="1" f_btn1_font_transform="uppercase" menu_gc_btn1_padd="8px 14px" toggle_txt_color="var(--accent-color-1)" toggle_txt_color_h="var(--accent-color-2)" menu_width="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjE4MCJ9" menu_border="1px 1px 3px" menu_shadow_shadow_size="0" menu_uf_border_color="var(--base-color-1)" menu_uh_border_color="var(--base-color-1)" menu_border_color="var(--base-color-1)" menu_gh_border_color="var(--base-color-1)"]
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All
HomeBritish SuperbikeBSB's Wild Ride to the Midpoint

BSB’s Wild Ride to the Midpoint

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

BSB’s Wild Ride to the Midpoint

Bsb's Wild Ride To The Midpoint

As we reach the midpoint of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, the season has unfolded as one of the most captivating and unpredictable in recent memory. With six rounds and 17 races completed, we’ve witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions, unexpected triumphs, and a fierce battle for championship supremacy.

Season Opening: Navarra

Bsb's Wild Ride To The Midpoint

The championship roared to life at Circuito de Navarra, where Ryan Vickers and the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing team made an immediate impact. Vickers secured a double win, setting the tone for what would be a year of fierce competition and varied victors. This strong start highlighted the potential of the Yamaha package and put Vickers firmly in the early championship conversation.

Oulton Park: Irwin’s Dominance

Bsb's Wild Ride To The Midpoint

The second round at Oulton Park saw Glenn Irwin and the Hager PBM Ducati team find their stride in spectacular fashion. Irwin’s clean sweep of all three races was a masterclass in consistency and speed. This performance not only showcased the potential of the Ducati but also catapulted Irwin to the top of the championship standings, a position he would fiercely defend in the following rounds.

Donington Park: New Winners Emerge

Bsb's Wild Ride To The Midpoint

Donington Park brought more excitement as Jason O’Halloran claimed his first win for Team Green, demonstrating the competitiveness of the Kawasaki package. The reigning champion, Tommy Bridewell, also made his mark, securing a vital win for Honda Racing UK. These results emphasized the depth of talent in the field and the close competition between manufacturers.

Knockhill: Scottish Success and More Variety

Bsb's Wild Ride To The Midpoint

The championship’s visit to Knockhill saw home hero Rory Skinner claim an emotional first win for the Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad team. Christian Iddon also joined the winner’s circle, adding Oxford Products Racing Ducati to the list of victorious teams. This round further highlighted the unpredictable nature of the 2024 season, with five different winners in the first four rounds.

Snetterton: Surprises and Comebacks

Bsb's Wild Ride To The Midpoint

Snetterton provided one of the season’s biggest shocks when Storm Stacey mastered challenging conditions to claim his first-ever Superbike win for the LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki team. This underdog victory was a reminder of the potential for surprises in BSB. However, Glenn Irwin reasserted his authority with a double win in the remaining races, keeping his championship hopes alive.

Brands Hatch: Vickers’ Dominance

Bsb's Wild Ride To The Midpoint

The most recent round at Brands Hatch saw Ryan Vickers return to winning ways in spectacular fashion. His hat-trick of victories, earning him the title of Monster Energy King of Brands, was a statement of intent from both Vickers and the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing team. This performance has reignited Vickers’ championship challenge as we head into the second half of the season.

Championship Standings

As we enter the latter half of the season, the championship battle remains wide open. Tommy Bridewell has shown remarkable consistency to lead the standings with 217 points, despite having fewer race wins than some of his rivals. His ability to consistently finish in the points and on the podium has been crucial to his success.

Glenn Irwin sits in second place with 198 points, proving that his early-season form was no fluke. Christian Iddon’s steady performances have him in third with 193 points, while Kyle Ryde’s consistent top-five finishes see him fourth with 185 points.

The current top 10 in the championship standings are:

  1. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) 217
  2. Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) 198
  3. Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 193
  4. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 185
  5. Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) 148
  6. Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 146
  7. Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) 128
  8. Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) 122
  9. Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 105
  10. Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) 98

Bsb's Wild Ride To The Midpoint

Race Winners The variety of race winners has been a standout feature of the 2024 season. Here’s a breakdown of the victories so far:

RiderTeamWins
Glenn IrwinHager PBM Ducati6
Ryan VickersOMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing5
Tommy BridewellHonda Racing UK1
Kyle RydeOMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing1
Jason O’HalloranCompletely Motorbikes Kawasaki1
Rory SkinnerCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad1
Christian IddonOxford Products Racing Ducati1
Storm StaceyLKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki1

 

Team and Manufacturer Battle The team and manufacturer battles have been equally intense. OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing has shown impressive form with both Vickers and Ryde securing wins. Honda Racing UK has made significant strides compared to last season, with Bridewell leading the championship and Andrew Irwin also showing strong form.

Ducati, represented by Hager PBM and Oxford Products Racing, has demonstrated its competitiveness with multiple wins and podiums. BMW, Kawasaki, and Aprilia have also tasted success, making the manufacturer’s title a closely fought contest.

Bsb's Wild Ride To The Midpoint

Looking Ahead As we move into the second half of the season, several storylines are set to develop. Can Tommy Bridewell maintain his consistency and claim a second successive BSB title? Will Glenn Irwin’s raw speed see him overhaul Bridewell’s lead? Can Ryan Vickers translate his recent form into a late-season title charge?

The upcoming rounds will also be crucial for those currently outside the top six. With the Showdown format, a strong second half of the season could see riders leap into title contention.

In conclusion, the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship has delivered excitement, unpredictability, and close racing in spades. With the top six separated by just 71 points and eight different winners from 17 races, the second half of the season promises to be just as thrilling as the first. As the paddock prepares for the next round, one thing is certain: in BSB, anything can happen.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
C&L Fairburn Properties Look Forward Honda: Billy McConnell
Next article
Crypto Listing on a Major Exchange: Benefits and Pitfalls

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Crypto Listing on a Major Exchange: Benefits and Pitfalls

Misc 0
Listing is a transformative event for any cryptocurrency project....

C&L Fairburn Properties Look Forward Honda: Billy McConnell

British Superbike 0
We’d like to say Billy McConnell on the C&L...

Grover’s Brands Hatch Rollercoaster: From Grid Struggles to MotoGP Dreams

British Superbikes Support Series 0
Clayton Grover, the Yamaha rider for Grover Stunts &...

Most Popular

Crypto Listing on a Major Exchange: Benefits and Pitfalls

Misc 0
Listing is a transformative event for any cryptocurrency project....

C&L Fairburn Properties Look Forward Honda: Billy McConnell

British Superbike 0
We’d like to say Billy McConnell on the C&L...

Grover’s Brands Hatch Rollercoaster: From Grid Struggles to MotoGP Dreams

British Superbikes Support Series 0
Clayton Grover, the Yamaha rider for Grover Stunts &...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Crypto Listing on a Major Exchange: Benefits and Pitfalls

Frank Duggan - 0