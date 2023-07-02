Bulega seals second win at Donington Park, Ducati teams secure historic all-Ducati podium in WorldSSP.

Race 2 at Donington Park was a historic event, marking the first-ever all-Ducati podium in the WorldSSP category.

Championship leader Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) battled his way into the lead with a move at Turn 9 on the opening lap, as he was able to pull away from Montella and Caricasulo to secure his second consecutive victory of the weekend. With this win, Bulega now holds a 55-point advantage over Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha). Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) put in a commendable performance, finishing in second place and earning his third podium of the season. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) crossed the line in third place, climbing to third in the Championship standings.

Meanwhile, Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) narrowly missed out on the podium, delivering a solid fourth place. Stefano Manzi experienced a tumultuous race, after a crash and a penalty, but fought his way back through the field to claim fifth place. Tom Booth-Amos (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) impressed with a sixth-place finish, achieving his best result in the WorldSSP category.

WorldSSP Race 2 Results

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

2. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +2.119s

3. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) +3.629s

4. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +7.880s

5. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +11.657

6. Tom Booth-Amos (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) +12.721s

WorldSSP Championship standings

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 247 points

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 192 points

3. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) 156 points

P1 | Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

“Honestly, it was a perfect weekend. More than this was impossible. Two fastest laps, pole position, lap record, and two victories. Thanks to my team because the bike was very nice to ride, and I enjoyed every lap. We leave Donington Park with 50 more points in my pocket after this amazing weekend, and with good speed, which is the most important. I just want to continue this way and try to be fast in every race until the end of the season.

Now, we are already focused on Imola. The last time I rode there was in 2023 when I was 13 years old, riding in pre-GP with a 35-horsepower bike! Now, it will be a different story with World Supersport! But as I said, I’m in a good moment because I can ride my bike the way I want to. We’ll try to have fun there at home!”

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com