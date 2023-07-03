Your Suzuki your way with new 2, 3, 4 offer

Suzuki has launched a new offer that will give customers greater flexibility to build a deal that best suits their circumstances, allowing them to choose from either a PCP or HP deal over two, three, or four year Suzuki has launched a new offer that will give customers greater flexibility to build a deal that best suits their circumstances, allowing them to choose from either a PCP or HP deal over two, three, or four year s, with an APR to match and just a £500 mini mum deposit required.

The offer is available across almost all of Suzuki’s on-road range until the end of September 2023, while there’s an added sweetener of a £500 test ride bonus on the s.

The range-topping Hayabusa – with its stomping 1340cc inline four-cylinder engine and comprehensive suite of electronics, that covers lean angle-sensitive traction control and ABS, a bi-directional quickshifter, power modes, cruise control, and launch control – is included, as is the GSX-S1000GT; the best-selling sports tourer of 2022.

Also included is the GSX-S1000, which shares the same rom 1050.

Sticking with the V-Strom stable, the V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT feature, alongside both the SV650 and its café racer-inspired sibling, the SV650X, buyers of which can also benefit from an extra £500 off, simply by taking a test ride.

Suzuki GB head of motorcycles, Jonathan Martin, commented, “We know everyone has different needs and requirements when it comes to buying a new bike, and so we’ve set out to make it so customers can really tailor their finance deal to best suit their circumstances, with choice of term and interest rate, and whether it’s a PCP or HP agreement.”

As part of the 2, 3, 4 offer, the iconic Hayabusa is available for £149 per month on a three-year PCP deal, with a £4,424.14 deposit. Over the same period the GSX-S1000 can be had for just £99 per month after a £2,439.95 deposit.

