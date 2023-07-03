Ventura Evo Luggage for Honda Hornet 750

Hassle-free carrying capability for Honda’s new generation Hornet

Kiwi motorcycle luggage experts, Ventura, have added Honda’s new CB750 Hornet to their Bike Pack System fitment list. Lightweight, simple to fit and use, the system adds serious carrying capability to the highly-rated roadster.

Perfect for street bikes like the new CB750, Ventura’s Evo System doesn’t need unsightly and bulky racks like hard-luggage. Simply attach the tailor-made L-Brackets to existing subframe mounting points, slot on the Evo Rack and it’s ready for a Pack.

Packs use a sleeve-fitting system so they just slide on and clip in place – much less hassle than traditional soft bags. The rack and sleeve system also means the load won’t shift while riding. The Pack can either be carried over the pillion seat, or behind it when a passenger is on-board.

Made from water-resistant and durable laminated ballistic fabric, Packs have wide openings, glove-friendly zip-pulls and other practical features. They also come in a range of sizes – from a 12-litre day bag to a 60-litre tour pack. All the Packs are designed to have minimal impact on airflow.

The system pictured is an ideal weekend-away set up, featuring the 22-litre Evo-22 Jet-Stream Pack. Priced at £478.85 Including VAT, the kit comes with everything needed – Evo Pack, Evo Rack, Hornet-specific L-Brackets and fitting instructions.

Bought separately, the L-Brackets cost £172.95 and the Evo Rack is £96.95.

For further details, prices and a full list of pack options visit www.ventura-bike.co.uk