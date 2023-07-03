Indian Motorcycle London To Host The Unique ‘Tokyo Connection’ Custom Indian FTR

Indian Motorcycle London is delighted to announce the exclusive display of the highly acclaimed custom Indian FTR, ‘Tokyo Connection.’ The result of a unique collaboration between renowned Japanese custom bike builder, Cheetah, and the UK’s Sideburn Magazine. ‘Tokyo Connection’ will be showcased at Indian Motorcycle London in Kensington from July 11th to July 31st, providing a perfect opportunity for motorcycle enthusiasts to witness this extraordinary masterpiece.

Originally revealed at the Bike Shed Moto Show earlier this summer, ‘Tokyo Connection’ gained significant attention at the show and on social channels through its combination of Japanese craftsmanship, British ingenuity and American Moto culture. Its design elements reflect the rich heritage of Indian Motorcycle while incorporating a modern and dynamic aesthetic.

“We are delighted to give everyone in the UK another opportunity to see this remarkable FTR after its recent trip to Wheels & Waves,” said Claire D’auria, marketing manager for Indian Motorcycle UK & Ireland. “This motorcycle represents the true spirit of collaboration and Indian Motorcycle London provides the ideal setting for displaying ‘Tokyo Connection.’ Its modern and stylish dealership environment perfectly complements the artistry and craftsmanship of this exceptional custom bike.”

Visitors to Indian Motorcycle London during the display period will have the opportunity to explore the unique features and intricacies of the ‘Tokyo Connection.’ The motorcycle showcases striking details and hand-painted graphics that reflect its fusion of Eastern and Western influences. Its bespoke exhaust system, custom seat, and expertly fabricated one-piece petrol tank and seat cowl further enhance its overall appeal, making it a truly unique collector’s item.

In addition, visitors will be able to purchase from a selection of very limited apparel that was released alongside ‘Tokyo Connection’.

The range includes:

A heavyweight hoodie in light grey with Cheetah brush script Indian Motorcycle logo on the front, Indian Motorcycle company logo on one sleeve, ‘Tokyo Connection’ illustration by Cheetah and script on the back

Black or White T-shirts with Cheetah brush script Indian Motorcycle logo on the front, company logo on one sleeve, ‘Tokyo Connection’ by Cheetah and script on the back

Black or White T-shirts with Cheetah brush script Indian Motorcycle logo on the front, company logo on one sleeve, ‘Tokyo Connection’ by Cheetah and script on the back An embroidered Snapback Cap

As part of the build, a series of videos follows the project from the build to its unveiling and beyond.

To follow all the videos as they are released, bookmark the YouTube Playlist

‘Tokyo Connection’ Custom Indian FTR

Handmade aluminium tank cover and seat cowl bodywork by Cheetah Custom Cycles (@cheetah_4d.studio)

Centre panel on the tank cover fabricated and engraved by Cheetah

Air scoop for front disc brake by Cheetah

Chromoly subframe designed by Cheetah, fabricated by Garage Ducktail (@ducktail_watanabe)

Aluminium petrol tank designed by Cheetah, fabricated by Garage Ducktail

Leather seat by Atelier Tee (@ateliertee)

Paint by S Paint Works (@spaintworks_aki @spaintworks)

Signwriting by Shakin @grindandbrush

S&S Grand National exhaust system, Cerakoted Stormtrooper White

Indian Motorcycle x Gilles Tooling rearsets

Indian Motorcycle x Gilles Tooling brake & clutch levers

Indian Motorcycle x Gilles Tooling radiator cap

Indian Motorcycle x Gilles Tooling oil cap

19in FTR Rally front wheel, powder-coated black & rebuilt by Hagon

19in rear rim, laced to FTR Rally hub by Hagon

Dunlop DT4 dirt track tyres

Neken dirt track handlebars

Rizoma mini indicators

