Exciting New Colour Options For Triumph’s 2024 Line-up

Distinctive and dynamic new colour choices are on the way across the Roadster, Rocket 3 and Tiger and Tiger Sport line-ups for Model Year 2024, all available to order now.

Bold colour schemes for Speed Triple 1200 RS and Trident 660

– Speed Triple 1200 RS £15,795 OTR

o Carnival Red NEW (+£300)

o Matt Silver Ice

o Sapphire Black

– Trident 660 £7,895 OTR

o Jet Black & Triumph Racing Yellow NEW (+£300)

o Silver Ice & Diablo Red

o Matt Jet Black & Silver Ice

o Sapphire Black

Sophisticated colour scheme for both Rocket 3 models

– Rocket 3 R £21,995 OTR

o Sapphire Black & Carnival Red with Silver Ice NEW (+£600)

o Matt Silver Ice

o Sapphire Black

– Rocket 3 GT £22,695 OTR

o Sapphire Black & Carnival Red with Silver Ice NEW (+£600)

o Sapphire Black

Tigers sport striking new schemes

– Tiger 850 Sport £10,095 OTR

o Graphite & Jet Black NEW

o Graphite & Diablo Red

– Tiger Sport 660 £8,945 OTR

o Snowdonia White & Jet Black NEW

o Jet Black & Graphite NEW (+£100)

o Korosi Red & Graphite

BOLD COLOUR SCHEMES FOR SPEED TRIPLE 1200 RS AND TRIDENT 660

Speed Triple 1200 RS

The ultimate performance naked sports bike is now available in three stylish colourways, including an all-new striking and dynamic Carnival Red scheme, alongside contemporary Matt Silver Ice and Sapphire Black options, all complemented by distinctive silver RS graphics.

The bright new scheme includes a Carnival Red fuel tank, headlight finisher, side panels, rear bodywork, seat cowl and belly pan and natural carbon front mudguard, finished with Aluminium Silver RS graphics.

Trident 660

Triumph’s sporty and agile triple-powered Trident 660 gains a striking new colour option for 2024, with a Jet Black and Triumph Racing Yellow scheme. It features the distinctive Triumph logo tank design, just like the existing Silver Ice and Diablo Red, and popular Matt Jet Black and Silver Ice options. A classic Sapphire Black option completes the four colour line-up.

The new scheme features a Jet Black fuel tank, headlight bezel and front mudguard, plus a dramatic Triumph Racing Yellow radiator cowl, rear bodywork and mudguard graphic.

SOPHISTICATED NEW COLOURS FOR TRIUMPH’S ROCKET 3 LINE-UP

Rocket 3 R

The ultimate muscle roadster is now available in three sophisticated colour options; Matt Silver Ice, a classic Triumph Sapphire Black, and a stunning new Sapphire Black and Carnival Red scheme with Silver Ice detailing.

The new Sapphire Black fuel tank features a Carnival Red infill with a Silver Ice coachline graphic, as well as a Sapphire Black fly screen, headlight bowl, side panels, mudguard and lower radiator cowl and Matt Aluminum Silver upper radiator cowl and mudguard brackets.

Rocket 3 GT

Triumph’s world-leading Rocket 3 GT will come in two sophisticated colour options, with a metallic Sapphire Black, underlining the Rocket’s muscular presence, and the same striking new Sapphire Black and Carnival Red scheme with Silver Ice detailing that can be seen on the Rocket 3 R.

TIGERS SPORT STRIKING NEW SCHEMES

Tiger Sport 850

Triumph’s perfect road-focussed adventure all-rounder comes in two distinctive colourways with a bold Graphite and Diablo Red scheme and a sophisticated new Graphite and Jet Black option.

This features a Jet Black tank end panel, lower radiator cowl, beak and mudguard, Graphite fuel tank and seat panel and textured radiator duct exit.

Tiger Sport 660

Triumph’s award-winning and versatile triple-powered Tiger Sport 660 is available in three stylish colourways, with the sophisticated new Snowdonia White and Jet Black or Jet Black and Graphite options joining the bold and distinctive Korosi Red and Graphite scheme to complete the line-up.

The first new colourway includes a Snowdonia White fuel tank, fairing and cockpit, Jet Black rear panel, front mudguard and radiator cowl, while the second new option has a Jet Black fuel tank, cockpit fairing and rear panel, with a Graphite front mudguard and radiator cowl.

