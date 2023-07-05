Goodwood Festival of Speed: full MotoGP line-up confirmed

Heroes past and present get ready to take on the Hill

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is now just over a week away and the legendary event is preparing to welcome its biggest ever celebration of MotoGP™. From the 13th to the 16th of July, heroes from the current grid will join a whole host of MotoGP™ Legends to take on the fabled hillclimb – and the full line-up can now be revealed!

FRESH FROM THE TRACK

Ducati

In the red corner, there are three well-known faces from the MotoGP™ paddock as the Bologna bullets bring some serious star power. Reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia will be joined by Ducati Lenovo teammate Enea Bastianini on both Saturday and Sunday, and test rider and popular wildcard Michele Pirro will kick off the festivities on Thursday and Friday for the Borgo Panigale marque, too.

KTM

In the orange corner, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing also get their weekend underway with long-time test rider Mika Kallio as the Finnish rider represents on Thursday and Friday. Then, 2023 Championship contender Brad Binder takes the reins over the weekend as the South African hits the Hill on both Saturday and Sunday for the Austrian factory.

GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 have a very special Thursday and Friday at the Festival as Pol Espargaro makes his long-awaited return to the saddle – taking the next step and getting back on the bike after a flying visit to Assen to surprise his team. On Saturday and Sunday, rookie teammate Augusto Fernandez will then take over, making his debut at the event as his MotoGP™ debut likewise continues to impress.

Aprilia

Aprilia Racing also touch down at Goodwood this year, with their RS-GP in the hands of faithful test rider Lorenzo Savadori fresh from his wildcard at Assen. He’ll be on the Hill on Thursday and Friday. CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP™ Team also saddle up as part of the Noale contingent at the show, with multiple MotoGP™ winner Miguel Oliveira heading out on Saturday and teammate Raul Fernandeztaking the reins on Sunday.

Honda

LCR Honda round out the heroes of the now, with the Americas GP winners set to attend the 2023 festival. Sadly, they’ll be without Alex Rins as the Spaniard continues his recovery from that crash at Mugello, but their iconic livery will be there to join in the festivities and take to the Hill.

THE LEGENDS

If that wasn’t enough firepower, the legends line-up brings together some defining figures from history. Paired with the current grid, the full contingent at the Festival of Speed will provide a truly unique cross section of the heroes who made the sport what it is – and those who continue to make it the world’s most exciting motorsport.

Giacomo Agostini

Mick Doohan

Freddie Spencer

Casey Stoner

Kevin Schwantz

Wayne Gardner

Kenny Roberts Jr

Alex Crivillé

Randy Mamola

WHERE TO FIND US & HOW TO WATCH

On site, the MotoGP™ delegation will be based in the Ballroom Paddock near the Drivers’ Club – the perfect showcase to allow fans an awesome overview of the teams prepping the machines. And if you can’t make it? We’ll have incredible coverage of the event.

First, MotoGP™’s hillclimb action will be live streamed on motogp.com and across our social media channels, making sure fans around the world can get involved in this unique celebration of the sport. There will also be a selection of photos and round-ups of the action made available each day of the festival, including exclusive quotes and reactions from the riders and legends taking to the Hill.

Watch this space and join us at Goodwood on the 13th to the 16th of July – or from wherever you are in the world!