Top 30 Presenters at Overland Event

Thirty inspirational presenters have confirmed their attendance at this year’s Overland Event in Oxfordshire, representing the amazing variety of people who travel the world on a motorcycle, and the machines they choose to do it on.

In addition to popular stalwarts Ted Simon and Sam Manicom, the organisers have invited a diverse range of riders, who have all taken different approaches to their journeys.

Esa Aldegheri will be presenting for the first time at Overland. A multilingual writer, poet and academic, Esa set off from Orkney on an 18-month round the world ride with her husband. Her resulting book, ‘Free to Go’, examines the challenges of navigating a world where many assume that women ride pillion, both on motorbikes and in relationships.

German scooterist Markus Mayer travelled around the world in 80 days on his Vespa, covering 16,847 miles across 18 countries on three continents. He would have finished in 79 days, but spent an extra day participating in Spain’s first national Vespa Rally in 30 years.

Irish policeman Ken McGreevy headed east on a GT550 Kawasaki twelve years ago and subsequently wrecked it in the Kazakhstan desert, while racing to make a presentation to the UN. This hasn’t diminished his appetite for motorcycle exploration.

Now in its ninth year, the Overland Event is popular with high-mileage motorcyclists, in search of inspiration and advice for their next adventure. Alongside talks, there are workshops, covering everything from first aid to photography, chances to test ride some the latest motorcycles, an introduction to off-road skills and live entertainment in the evenings, all included in the ticket price.

Weekend passports to the Overland Event cost £108 and give access to the whole event and all activities, including three nights’ camping. Visit www.overlandevent.com/overland to find out more and book tickets.

