MV Agusta Returns To The ‘Cathedral Of Speed’

MV Agusta joins the TABAC Classic GP Assen in an event partnership which marks the return of the Italian motorcycle brand from Schiranna to the ‘Cathedral of Speed’, where it took no less than 35 Grand Prix victories.

The TABAC Classic GP Assen takes place from September 8 to 10 at the TT Circuit Assen in Holland.

In 1945 the ‘Meccanica Verghera Agusta’, a helicopter and aeroplane manufacturer, started building its first motorcycles. Headed by Count Domenico Agusta, the company soon started competing in the road racing world championship. MV Agusta’s first win at Assen came in 1952 in the 125 cc class, courtesy of the Brit Cecil Sandford. By the end of the 50s MV Agusta’s domination in the world championship was obvious. At the 1958 and 1960 Dutch TT all solo classes were won on MV Agusta. From 1968 MV Agusta’s star rider Giacomo Agostini took all 350 cc and 500 cc victories at Assen for five years in a row. The 1976 350 cc Dutch TT marked both MV Agusta’s and Agostini’s final victory on Dutch soil, bringing the total number of Dutch TT-victories for MV Agusta to 35.

Luca Martin, COO and Board Member, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.: “We are excited to announce the partnership between MV Agusta and TABAC Classic GP, and we can’t wait to show our fans what this partnership will give birth to. This collaboration represent a new chapter of MV Agusta’s celebration of the most iconic and representative locations of the brand’s glorious history.”

LDP International, CEO, Lee van Dam: “We consider it a great honour to team up with a brand which has brought so much joy and excitement to the fans in Assen for so many years. The partnership with the MV Agusta factory proves to us that in order to market your modern-day products, you have to celebrate your racing history and the TABAC Classic GP is the ideal venue for this.”

TABAC Classic GP Assen 8 – 10 september – Holland

Legendary Formula 1 single seaters, vintage sports and touring cars and authentic Grand Prix motorcycles will marvel the crowds in the ‘Cathedral of Speed’ during the TABAC Classic GP, September 8 – 10 at TT Circuit Assen – Holland. For more information: www.classicgp-assen.com.

