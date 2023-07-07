Suzuki extends its £500 off deal on GSX-R and GSX-S125

Suzuki has extended its current deal on its GSX-R125 and GSX-S125, with £500 off the L-plate friendly machines until the end of September 2023.

Both bikes produce 15PS from their free-revving, single cylinder, DOHC engines, which are housed in a lightweight chassis; the GSX-S125 weighs just 135kg ready to ride.

In addition, both are equipped with Suzuki’s easy-start system and a neat, compact LCD dash. The GSX-R125 also features keyless ignition.

It means the GSX-S125 street bike comes with an RRP of 4,199, with its racier GSX-R sibling coming with an RRP of £4,499.

