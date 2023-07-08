Mission Foods Now The Title Sponsor Of The New Bridge At Laguna Seca

Mission Foods Enters A Five-And-A-Half Year Agreement With The Racetrack

Mission Foods officially became the title sponsor of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca’s new Start/Finish bridge today with a celebration and ribbon-cutting featuring dignitaries from the Monterey Peninsula.

Mission Foods has inked a five-and-a-half-year agreement with the racetrack and that deal also names Mission Foods as the official tortillas and tortilla chips of the Raceway.

The long-awaited Start/Finish Bridge is having its grand opening debut during the MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest of Monterey on July 7, where fans can cross the bridge for the first time on their way to this must-see event. Once there, fans can also enjoy samples of Mission tortilla racing chips throughout the weekend.

“This is a first for us and it’s definitely something very special for Mission Foods,” said Mission Foods’ Juan Gonzalez Jr. “To be a part of such an iconic racetrack that is known all over the world… it’s special to be here for the future because it’s going to be nice.”

In addition to Mission Foods’ title sponsorship at WeatherTech Raceway, the brand supports motorsports racers and fans through ongoing sponsorships of racing teams and competitions. From the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team, MotoAmerica, American Flat Track, Trans-Am IGT/SVRA to the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, Mission Foods plays an integral role in racing and race-day traditions.

“Mission Foods has continued to increase their position in motorsports, year-over-year, and we are thrilled that they will now call WeatherTech Raceway home,” said Steve Fields, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca SVP of Sales. “Mission Foods already plays a significant role at three of our keystone events – Trans-Am/SVRA, MotoAmerica and the IndyCar finale in September. Mission Foods has helped open the door into Salinas through its support of the NTT INDYCAR Finale Kick-Off Street Party in Old Town Salinas, and now we can grow that initiative into an expanded market with this incredible brand as a partner.”

“The County of Monterey and track management have begun an exciting initiative that will secure the long-term future for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca as a world-renowned circuit. To have the Mission Foods support for Laguna Seca is truly a positive representation of what the future will hold. I am proud to have such a quality brand as Mission Foods as the Start/Finish Bridge Title Sponsor,” said John Narigi, President, and General Manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

