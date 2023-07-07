The new BMW CE 02 – neither e-scooter nor e-motorcycle: The cool eParkourer for cities and urban areas.

With the new BMW CE 02, BMW Motorrad is presenting another e-vehicle for urban conurbations around two years after the CE 04 and is thus consistently pursuing its electric mobility strategy. Thanks to its electric drive, trend-setting design and innovative solutions, the eParkourer is a dynamic partner for a new kind of mobility and provides great riding fun in an urban environment.

Progressive design with new proportions and plenty of room for individualisation.

The new BMW CE 02 represents a new way of accessing BMW Motorrad. It’s electric, it appeals especially to young people and it’s neither an e-motorbike nor an e-scooter. It’s an eParkourer. Created for the city and the urban environment. Nimble, practical, robust and reduced to the essentials in terms of design. Large wheels meet the demand for robustness and at the same time ensure riding fun on many terrains. Black as the basic colour for the frame, wheels, front fender and triple clamp fairing at the top, and granite grey metallic matt for the engine cover offer just as exciting a contrast as the interplay of matt and high-gloss surfaces. In the special HIGHLINE version, the new CE 02 puts in an extroverted and colourful appearance. Forks anodised in gold and a tape design in combination with Petrol as a contrasting colour make the CE 02 look dynamic and future-oriented even when standing still.

Powerful drive, low weight and practice-oriented range. Two performance variants.

Riders aged 16 can ride the new CE 02 with a maximum power output of 11 kW (15 hp). In a 4 kW (5 hp) (rated power 3.2 kW (4 hp)) version limited to 45 km/h, the new CE 02 also meets the requirements of the AM driving licence class and can be ridden in Germany, for example, from the age of 15 and by riders who have a car licence. In addition, there are further country-specific regulations. The powerful drive enables the new CE 02 in the

11 kW version to accelerate quickly at traffic lights and offers a dynamic riding experience. With a top speed of 95 km/h, progress is speedy on expressways and a range of more than 90 km (11 kW version according to WMTC) allows for extended urban adventures.

Thanks to its low weight of only 132 kg (11 kW version) or 119 kg (4 kW version) and the low seat height of only 750 mm, the new CE 02 is also characterised by its playful handling characteristics.

Two riding modes “Flow” and “Surf” as standard and “Flash” as optional equipment and original BMW Motorrad accessory.

The new CE 02 comes with the “Flow” and “Surf” riding modes as standard. “Flow” offers the optimal set-up for cruising along in urban traffic, while “Surf” provides a dynamic riding experience beyond the bustling city traffic. The “Flash” driving mode is also available as a sporty and dynamic addition as part of the HIGHLINE optional equipment and as an original BMW Motorrad accessory.

External charger as standard and a quick charger as optional equipment and as an Original BMW Motorrad accessory.

The new BMW CE 02 comes as standard with an external charger with a charging power of 0.9 kW, which enables charging processes to be carried out quickly and conveniently at standard household sockets. It’s even faster with the quick charger with 1.5 kW charging power, which is available in the HIGHLINE optional equipment and as an Original BMW Motorrad accessory (11 kW version only).

Chassis with double-loop tube frame, telescopic forks, single-sided swingarm and cast light alloy wheels.

As far as the chassis is concerned the new BMW CE 02 relies on a torsionally rigid double-loop frame made of tubular steel. Hydraulically damped telescopic forks operate at the front, while a single-sided swingarm and a directly pivoted shock absorber are used at the rear. Wide tyres are mounted on cast light alloy wheels in disc wheel design and disc brakes ensure safe deceleration at the front and rear. BMW Motorrad ABS is featured at the front.

TFT display, USB-C charging port and connectivity solutions.

In the cockpit, an easy-to-read TFT display informs the driver about riding speed, battery charge status and much more. A USB-C charging socket also allows you to supply a smartphone with power. Using the BMW Motorrad Connected app your smartphone shows you the predicted end of charging thanks to networking via Bluetooth, as on the BMW CE 04. In the HIGHLINE variant, the cradle mode allows the BMW Motorrad app in the smartphone (held in a smartphone holder) to be controlled safely as an additional display using the keypad on the handlebar. It is also possible to record your trips using the app. With the BMW Motorrad Connected Services (also included in the HIGHLINE package) the charging status and other CE 02 vehicle information can be viewed at any time from anywhere via the app.

The highlights of the new BMW CE 02:

• Maximum power 11 kW (15 hp), rated power 6 kW (8 hp), torque 55 Nm.

• Performance variant for AM *driving licence AM: Maximum power 4 kW (5 hp), rated power 3.2 kW (4 hp), torque 55 Nm.

• Steel frame and single-sided rear swingarm.

• Telescopic forks at the front.

• BMW Motorrad ABS (front wheel only).

• ASC (Automatic Stability Control) and RSC (Recuperative Stability Control).

• Reverse assistant

• Two riding modes “Flow” and “Surf” as standard.

• Third driving mode “Flash” as part of the HIGHLINE optional equipment and also available as an original BMW Motorrad accessory.

• Low seat height of only 750 mm.

• Suitable for riding two-up

• Keyless Ride.

• LED headlights including daytime running lights and side indicators.

• 3.5″ micro TFT.

• USB-C socket.

• Cradle mode in the BMW Motorrad Connected app.

• BMW Motorrad Connected Services

• External charger 1.500 W (900 W series) for household socket use as part of the HIGHLINE optional equipment as well as optional accessory (for 11 kW version).

• Anti-theft alarm preparation

