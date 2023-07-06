KTM Charges Into The Future With An Expanded 2023 KTM SX-E Balance Bike Range

Setting the groundwork for young rippers looking to advance to the next level of READY TO RACE, the KTM SX-E range of electric balance bikes provides the perfect entry-level platform for the smallest of riders.

The 2023 KTM SX-E range of balance bikes allows junior riders to unearth an all-new experience of riding motorcycles from the earliest age, with three models presenting the ideal platforms to hone their skills. Being battery-powered, the KTM SX-E range allows for uninhibited use indoors and out, with near-silent operation and selectable power outputs for safe use.

KTM SX-E 1.12

At the entry-level, the KTM SX-E 1.12 is designed to welcome young riders with little or no riding experience to the world of KTM. Weighing-in at under 7.7 kg, it provides an easy-to-manage package for riders and parents alike, being easy to load and unload, as well as pick up in the event of a spill.

This, along with a 330 mm seat height and an aluminum TIG welded frame, 12” composite wheels with pneumatic tyres, and the ability to be pushed and coasted in a non-powered mode, provides the ideal starting point for finding their balance.

Powered by a 20V, 2Ah quick-disconnect industrial-grade Lithium-ion battery, a 30 to 60 minutes run-time can be achieved with an equally quick charging time. The KTM SX-E 1.12 can be switched over to electric power with three power modes.

In Training Mode, speed is limited to only 8 km/h, with incremental steps from there to a top speed limit of 14 km/h in Advanced Mode.

As they continue to develop skills, the entry-level speed output of the KTM SX-E 1.12 allows young riders to slowly build their confidence, while developing hand-eye coordination, throttle control and balance.

UK retail price: £849.00

KTM SX-E 1.16

The KTM SX-E 1.16 features a high-output brushless motor, with improved low-end power and torque. This is ideal for riders between four and eight years old, weighing up to 35 kg.

The KTM SX-E 1.16 is Powered by a 20V, 4Ah quick-disconnect industrial-grade Lithium-ion battery, with three power modes, maxing out with a top speed limit of 20 km/h in Advanced Mode with the stock gear ratio.

Weighing only 9 kg, with a 431 mm seat height and 16” composite wheels with pneumatic tyres, the KTM SX-E 1.16 is a manageable step up from the KTM SX-E 1.12, allowing for more aggressive riding on more varied terrain. Additionally, batteries can be swapped out quickly and easily while recharging for extended ride time.

UK retail price: £1,099.00

KTM SX-E 1.20

The all-new KTM SX-E 1.20 features a 36V brushless motor platform that delivers the power and range to tackle more advanced terrain and faster rides.

Featuring a top speed of 32 km/h, MANITOU J-Unit front forks with 80 mm of travel, and a full aluminum frame with proprietary shaped tubes, the KTM SX-E 1.20 behaves like a larger mini-crosser with the safety net of a 584 mm seat height still being manageable for little rippers. 20“ nylon wheels with sealed bearings, pneumatic INNOVA tyres, and hydraulic Hayes Dominion A2 disc brakes all around, with 60 mm upfront and 140 mm on the rear, complete the parts package.

Weighing in at just under 15 kg with the battery the KTM SX-E 1.20 is ideally suited for kids between the ages of 10 to 12 and up to 52 kg, with three power modes available to best suit their skill levels.

The KTM SX-E 1.20 can be ridden in training mode with a limited top speed of 16 km/h, up to 24 km/h in medium or standard mode, or in full power mode at 32 km/h. Run time is dependent on which power mode is activated and the type of terrain ridden, with between 30 to 60 minutes possible per three-hour charge time.

UK retail price: £2,699.00

The KTM SX-E electric balance bike range offers a unique opportunity to share the sport of motorcycling while mastering balance and throttle control as they prepare to graduate to larger platforms and become the young champions of tomorrow, taking after the likes of Cooper Webb or Jeffrey Herlings.

