Indian Motorcycle UK Rev Up Your Summer With A Chance To Win £1,000 Of Official Merchandise Or Accessories.

Plus model specific offers including Trade Up Bonuses or Accessory Vouchers

Indian Motorcycle UK has announced a promotion for motorcycle enthusiasts across the UK, Ireland, and the Channel Islands. From July 1st to August 31st, customers who purchase any new Indian Motorcycle from an official Indian Motorcycle dealer in the region will not only enjoy a thrilling ride but also be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win £1,000 to spend on official merchandise or accessories.

By taking advantage of this limited-time offer, customers will not only become proud owners of an Indian Motorcycle but also gain an opportunity to win a shopping spree worth £1,000 for official Indian Motorcycle merchandise or accessories. Whether looking to upgrade their riding gear, enhance their motorcycle, or simply sport the latest fashion trends, this prize draw gives riders the chance to fulfill their motorcycling dreams.

Fully loaded with models and styles for the widest range of riders, the 2023 Indian Motorcycle lineup is a truly comprehensive product offering a wide range of performance and styling options. With 23 models, from the iconic Scout and legendary Chief cruisers, the Powerplus engined King of the Baggers Indian Challenger, through to the street sport focused Indian FTR range, there’s an option to meet each rider’s unique personality and riding preferences. The Scout and FTR lineups even cater for riders with an A2 licence.

To enter the prize draw, riders should simply visit any official Indian Motorcycle dealer in the UK, Ireland, or the Channel Islands, and purchase a new model choice between July 1st to August 31st. Each purchase during this period will automatically qualify them for a chance to win the grand prize.

The lucky winner of the £1,000 prize draw will be selected at random on September 5th. We will contact the winner by email on or before September 8th to provide them with the exciting news. This gives the winner ample time to plan their shopping spree and select the perfect Indian Motorcycle merchandise or accessories that suit their style and needs.

For more details on the campaign, please visit https://www.indianmotorcycle.co.uk/offers/detail/win-1000/

In addition to the grand prize draw, there are Trade Up Bonuses on select 2022 models and merchandise/accessory vouchers for select 2023 models.

2022 Model Year ‘Trade Up Bonuses’ for purchases while stocks last

£500 Trade Up Bonus on 2022 Chief Bobber, Super Chief and all 2022 FTR models

£250 Trade Up Bonus on 2022 Scout Rogue

2023 Model Merchandise/Accessory Vouchers For Purchases between July 1st and August 31st

£250 Voucher with 2023 Scout Rogue, Chief Bobber Dark Horse and all 2023 FTR models

For more Indian Motorcycle UK news check out our dedicated page Indian Motorcycle UK News

or head to the official Indian Motorcycles UK website indianmotorcycle.co.uk/