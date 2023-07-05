Ducati Manchester Group announces the second edition of Scottish Ducati Week

Ducati UK is pleased to announce Scottish Ducati Week, presented by Ducati Dundee and Ducati Glasgow, as part of the Ducati Manchester Group, will kick off on July 15th.

Star racing guests Carl Fogarty and Ruben Xaus will be joined by adventurer Charley Boorman, boxer Carl Froch and Coronation Street actor Jimmi Harkishan at various parts of the events.

The event will begin on July 14th at Ducati Dundee with an exclusive Ducati Official Club GB event where club members can meet and experience the official MotoGP MotoTrainer track simulator, allowing the rider to lean a bike while tackling some of the world’s best tracks.

Saturday July 15th will then see the official opening of Ducati Dundee, where local Ducatisti and motorcycle enthusiasts can join the Dundee team, alongside Ducati UK Managing Director, Fabrizio Cazzoli, to welcome Scotland’s second Ducati store dedicated to the iconic Italian motorcycle brand. The dealer will be host to all of the latest Ducati and Scrambler Ducati range, alongside their apparel and accessory collections, featuring a state-of-the-art workshop and dedicated used Ducati Approved range.

The action moves to Knockhill racing circuit on July 16th where all the special guests will be in attendance.

Scottish Ducati Week will see demo rides on the 2023 model range including ebikes, adventure riding experiences, stunt shows, pillion rides, Lamborghini Edinburgh on track, MotoTrainer Experience, kids rides and activities, a parade lap for all Ducatisti, competitions along with food and refreshments.

There will also be road bike sessions with expert on track guidance from TT and Northwest 200 Legend Ian Simpson, ex-World Supersport star Iain MacPherson and Oxford Products Racing Ducati British Superbike racer Christian Iddon. Participants will also have the opportunity to take to the track in both clockwise and anti-clockwise sessions!

The evening event on July 16th then heads over to Edinburgh for an Evening of food and entertainment with Carl Fogarty at Carlowrie Castle. On stage Carl will be interviewed about Racing, Ducati, the Jungle and much more; enthusiasts will also have the chance to ask their questions in a special Q&A session.

Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director, Ducati UK

“Ducati UK is delighted to see the expansion of Ducati in Scotland as this is an important market for us. To be able to announce the event which is being organised by our newest dealer Ducati Dundee is exciting. I will be there for the event and I am looking forward to seeing Ducati Dundee’s new store and also being able to meet and talk to our Scottish customers”

Chris Booth owner of DMG

“Since acquiring Ducati Glasgow in 2021, it was apparent Scotland required a second store to serve the East of Scotland and provide the ability to supply further outstanding customer service and care we pride ourselves on. We quickly decided to invest in a second store and share our passion for Ducati to a wider audience in Scotland to make Ducati more accessible. I’m extremely proud of the team in Scotland for creating such a fantastic store.”

To get more information on all of the Scottish Ducati Week events and activities, and to book your tickets check out www.scottishducatiweek.co.uk

To book your Ducati Demo Ride, contact:

Ducati Dundee, 01382 847162 or Ducati Glasgow, 0141 333 4998

