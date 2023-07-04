Search
Husqvarna Motorcycles And Puma Step Forward With Nitro 2 Running Shoes

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the addition of branded PUMA Nitro 2 all-distance running shoes to its Team Wear collection. Created in conjunction with German athletic footwear and clothing specialist, PUMA, the all-new Team Shoes are distinguished by high quality and subtle design, born out of the Swedish style of Husqvarna Motorcycles.

Already part of the uniform worn by the Factory Racing Teams, the PUMA Nitro 2 Husqvarna edition shoes feature the instantly recognisable blue and yellow colours of the motorcycle marque, detailed with silver and white logos.

Comfort and versatility are key attributes of the Husqvarna Team Shoes, thanks to creative use of innovative materials and the latest technology.Husqvarna Motorcycles And Puma Step Forward With Nitro 2 Running Shoes

Light, breathable upper material ensures a perfect, comfortable fit. PUMA’s advanced NITRO Foam technology gives outstanding responsiveness and cushioning with low weight. A thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) heel area guarantees extra stability, while the soles are PUMAGRIP, a proprietary compound for durability and confident traction on every surface.

The Husqvarna Team Shoes are available now at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers, retailing at £126.84 including VAT.

For more information, head to the Husqvarna Motorcycles website here.

For more information on Husqvarna Motorcycles UK dealers, click here.

or head to the official Husqvarna Motorcycles website husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-gb.html

