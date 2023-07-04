Search
WorldSBK launches special auction to support Emilia-Romagna flood victims

WorldSBK launches special auction to support Emilia-Romagna flood victims

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

WorldSBK launches special auction to support Emilia-Romagna flood victims

Worldsbk Launches Special Auction To Support Emilia-romagna Flood VictimsA special auction aimed at raising funds for the communities affected by the devastating floods that occurred in Emilia-Romagna in May has begun on Tuesday, 4th July.

Teams and riders from the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship have generously donated a range of signed items, including personal equipment and bike parts, which will undoubtedly delight avid WorldSBK fans and collectors.

The auction, hosted on charitystars.com, will run until Saturday, July 15th, coinciding with the start of Race 1 at the Prometeon Italian Round at Imola, where WorldSBK riders will resume their thrilling battles on the track. This auction is the latest in a series of initiatives by the key players of the Motor Valley and the WorldSBK community which started last month during the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna Round held at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”.

Among the highly sought-after collectibles up for bidding are a signed helmet by 2021 World Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, fairings from Ducati Panigale V4 R bikes ridden by Danilo Petrucci and Axel Bassani, and a host of other remarkable items.

WorldSBK enthusiasts are invited to place their bids now on charitystars.com, with all proceeds from the auction earmarked for the fund set by the Emilia-Romagna Regional Agency for Civil Protection. By participating in this auction, fans have a unique opportunity to support the ongoing recovery efforts and make a difference in the lives of those affected by the floods in Emilia-Romagna.

