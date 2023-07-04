Fowlers of Bristol host 120th anniversary party with adventurer Lyndon Poskitt.

Becoming one of the longest running and most revered global motorcycle brands is certainly worth celebrating, so on 15th July at Fowlers Motorcycles in Bristol, Husqvarna Motorcycles is hosting a very special 120th anniversary open day to mark this magnificent milestone. This is the latest stop of the anniversary event, following on from a series of European celebrations.

Husqvarna Motorcycles enthusiasts and customers alike can further explore the brand by test riding its full range of street models. From the pioneering pairing of the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 to a set of single cylinder 701 legends, the 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto, all the way through to the continent crossing Travel range – the Norden 901 and Norden 901 Expedition, there are bikes aplenty to sample throughout the day on guided rides beyond Bristol. Customers can book their test ride spot by heading to the Husqvarna Motorcycles booking page.

A special guest will be joining the celebrations in the form of adventurer Lyndon Poskitt, who will be holding a Q&A session at 13:00 to tell tales of his exploits racing at the Dakar and exploring the world through his Races to Places YouTube series. Lyndon will be on hand all day to talk to customers and can be quizzed about his work with Husqvarna Motorcycles on the Norden 901 and Norden 901 Expedition.

With Husqvarna Motorcycles staff on hand to answer any questions, parts, garments and accessories giveaways and Fowler’s legendary Harry’s Café open all day, it’s a great opportunity to celebrate 120 years of Husqvarna Motorcycles.

