SHARK’s brand-new innovative Skwal i3 is now available in UK dealers

SHARK’s latest UN ECE 22.06 certified full-face helmet – the Skwal i3 – is now available in UK dealers.

The brand-new helmet features two brand-new patented technologies and integrated active brake lights for ‘Intelligent Visibility’.

Designed without the need for Bluetooth or wires, the innovative LED system offers active brake lights as standard with industry-leading tech that uses an inbuilt triaxial accelerometer to activate the red LED’s on the rear of the helmet when braking. There are white LEDs located on the front of the helmet for active rider visibility to oncoming traffic.

When the unit is turned on, there are a total of three modes to choose from:

White LEDs on front and red LEDs on back constantly on – smart brake lights flash when braking. White LEDs on front and red LEDs on back flashing – smart brake lights flash when braking. White LEDs on front and red LEDs on back off – smart brake lights flash when braking.

The smart brake lights will flash three times per second under steady braking and five times per second under hard braking conditions.

The integrated battery is charged via a USB-C cable with three hours of charge offering 12 hours of usage. Sleep mode activates after two minutes of no movement and after 24 hours the unit will turn off completely to reserve battery.

The SKWAL i3 has a Lexan™ injected Polycarbonate shell and features SHARK’s new patented rapid, no-tool visor removal system, meaning the Optical Class 1 anti-scratch visor with Pinlock® 70 can be removed easily. There are new Pinlock® tension adjustment pins and a visor locking system with air inlet position.

There’s an integrated anti-scratch and anti-fog sun visor and intercom compatibility with space for 40mm speakers factored into the multi-density EPS padding and the Skwal i3 features SHARK’s new ‘Best Fit’ – following a campaign of 3D head shape scans by the brand.

The helmet is fastened with an adjustable micrometric buckle and is available in two shell sizes across the XS-XXL size range. With an RRP from £239.99, the SKWAL i3 is now available in UK dealers in a range of 13 colourways.

See the helmet in action

For more Shark Helmets UK news check out our dedicated page Shark Helmets UK

To see the full 2023 range from SHARK or to locate your nearest SHARK Helmet dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.