Consolidates Off-Road Range

For over five years, the 10TEN brand has been making an impact on the UK’s off-road scene.

Popular for being competitively-priced and fun, while incorporating high-spec and stylish features backed up with a solid reputation for reliability, 10TEN’s Pit, Dirt and Supermoto-style machines have developed a healthy following of dirt riding enthusiasts.

The range was boosted towards the end of last year when two fully-electric models joined the line-up, taking its number to a total of 13 machines, offering models suitable for youth and adult riders of all ages and abilities.

From the outset, the core models of the 10TEN lineup were the youth 50R and 90R MX and 90R Supermoto, sitting alongside the 125R Pit bike, in two sizes, the 140R in Dirt and Supermoto guises, and the 250R that bridges the gap from Pit to full size motocross bike.

The 250RX motocross bike joined 10TEN towards the end of 2019, increasing the appeal of the marque to young minibike riders through to adult racers. The 250RX provides a larger frame to accommodate its 21” and 18” wheels, a gripper seat, aluminium silencer, and USD forks with adjustable rebound fitted as standard.

Next up from 10TEN was a venture into the rapidly-expanding electric bike market with the user (and wallet) friendly 10TENMX-E. This was quickly followed by the launch of a great-value youth quad, the 10TEN 110 RXR.

10TEN continued to develop its range towards the end of 2022, when two electric bikes in the form of the MX-E3 and MX-E3L were unveiled. The MX-E3 has 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels, making it ideal for use by adults and teenagers, either on the track or out on the trail. It boasts a high-power, 72v battery with a motor providing 3kw, a peak power of 12kw, and a 4-speed transmission. A modern chassis with a long-movement suspension package and sleek, modern styling keeps it up to date.

The MXE-3L is a full-size adult bike, perfect for all types of off-road conditions. It has 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels and also features a high-power 72v battery and a motor providing 3kw with a peak power of 12kw, with the addition of a 4-speed transmission. It is fitted with 48mm front forks offering 260mm of travel and a fully adjustable rear shock offering a similar amount of rear wheel travel.

A hot, new 10TEN model is also planned to land later this year.

The current model line-up includes:

50R MX £749.00

90R MX £799.00

90R Supermoto £999.00

125R 14/12 £949.00

125R 17/14 £999.00

140R 17/14 £1099.00

140R Supermoto £1299.00

250R 19/16 £1899.00

250 RX 21/18 £2190.00

MX-E Electric £999.00

MXE -3 RRP £4699.00

MXE-3L RRP £5999.00

110 RXR Quad £1099.00

All Dualways machines are sold with the assurance provided by a major, well-established distributor, a UK-wide retail network, full spares back-up and parts and labour warranty. All quoted prices include VAT.

For further product information and stockist details, contact the UK distributor for 10TEN:

Dualways

T: 01623 708607

www.dualways.com