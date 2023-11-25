Canet aims to break Moto2 victory duck from home turf pole

Aron Canet gave the Pons Wegow Los40 team a worthy present to celebrate their final weekend in Moto2™.

The local rider waited until the final moments to top the timesheets at the Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana, with his 1:33.314 beating the on-form Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Toold Speedup) by 0.174s as the Boscoscuro rider was forced to settle for second. Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) then made it a Spanish rider lock-out in the top three as he fell just 0.020s shy of Aldeguer ahead of him.

The late lap from Canet denied Sam Lowes (Elf MarcVDS Racing Team) a front-row start in his final race in the category. The Brit has looked strong all weekend however and will be eager to end the year on a high as he prepares to start from the front of row two in P4. Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) rounded out the top five to join his compatriot on the second row. Dixon finds himself with Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) on the other side of him after the newly-crowned Champion took his triumph-powered Kalex KTM to 6th place on the grid before he moves up. He’ll be aiming a lot higher when the lights go out.

The third row of the grid went to Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) who fought his way through Q1 to finish in P7 ahead of Filip Salac (Gresini Racing Moto2™) and Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo), with Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) rounding out the top ten.

Make sure not to miss any of the Moto2™ action set to commence on Sunday at 13:15 local time (GMT +1) as Acosta races for the final time ahead of his move up on Tuesday!

