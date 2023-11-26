Jeremy Alcoba Completes Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 2024 Rider Line-Up

Jeremy Alcoba, who has four years of experience in the MotoGP paddock (two years in Moto3 and two years in Moto2), will be teaming up with Ayumu Sasaki as part of the Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp equipe in 2024.



Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and VR46 are delighted to announce that Jeremy Alcoba will be joining the Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp squad in 2024, lining up beside Ayumu Sasaki.

The talent and ambition of the 22-year-old Alcoba make him an ideal addition to the Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 2024 line-up. The team debuted in the Moto2 World Championship in 2022 as part of Yamaha‘s bLU cRU rider development programme. The project serves as a platform for young Yamaha talent to foster their skills at World Championship level and accelerate the achievement of their goal of riding in MotoGP, the pinnacle of motorcycle racing.

TETSU ONO

GENERAL MANAGER – YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.‘S MOTORSPORTS STRATEGY DIVISION

We are very pleased to announce that Jeremy Alcoba will be completing the Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider line-up for 2024. Though he is still quite young, he already has two years of experience in the intermediate class, just like the team itself, so we are excited to be helping him along his journey. This partnership is an ideal marriage: both the team and Alcoba are hungry for achieving Moto2 podiums. We will be giving him and Ayumu Sasaki our full support, and we are greatly looking forward to an exciting 2024 season.

JEREMY ALCOBA

I thank Yamaha and VR46 for this great opportunity. I saw this team grow a lot during the last two years, and they show a lot of potential. I think I have great potential as well, that unfortunately this year I couldn‘t show. I really believe that this team can help me grow as a person and as a rider, and I can‘t wait to start working with them during tomorrow‘s test. I‘m grateful for this opportunity. We‘ll have fun together next year!

ABOUT JEREMY ALCOBA

Jeremy Alcoba burst onto the JuniorGP World Championship scene in 2016 by claiming a podium finish in his debut race. The Spaniard remained with the Estrella Galicia 0,0 Junior squad throughout 2017 and 2018 but despite finishing the seasons in fifth and then fourth place, he missed out on a chance in the World Championship when Alonso Lopez and Sergio Garcia got promoted ahead of him. As a result, Alcoba made the switch to the Laglisse Academy squad and a different manufacturer, Husqvarna. It proved to be a masterstroke as he finished outside of the top three on just three occasions, with three victories along the way too, to secure the 2019 JuniorGP World Championship crown. During the season, he also deputised for the injured Gabriel Rodrigo in the Moto3 World Championship with impressive rides at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone, earning him a full-time ride for the 2020 season with the Indonesian Gresini Racing Moto3 Team.

Alcoba instantly adapted to the Moto3 world stage, finishing seventh in three of the opening four races. A regular top-ten contender, he would snap up the Rookie of the Year title in Valencia before finishing a superb debut year with a career-first podium at the season finale in Portimao. Two further podiums came in 2021, and despite it being a mixed season overall, he earned a seat with Liqui Moly Intact GP in Moto2 for 2022.

During his rookie year in the intermediate class, he became a regular points scorer, with his three P6 finishes the highlights of the year. 2023 saw him switch to the QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 team with the target of earning a first Moto2 podium. He came close at COTA and Phillip Island, where he scored fourth place, but the visit to the rostrum has not materialised yet.

Following Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp‘s maiden Moto2 podium at the Lusail International Circuit, the Spanish talent puts his trust in the team as the best pick for him to continue his ambitious career goals in 2024.

Highlights:

2019 – JuniorGP World Champion

2020 – Moto3 World Championship: 11th, 87 points (Moto3 Rookie of the Year and a third place in Portimao)

2021 – Moto3 World Championship: 12th, 86 points (Two podiums: a third place at the Spanish GP and a second place at the Catalan GP)

2022 – Moto2 World Championship: 18th, 72 points (Taking sixth place in the Americas GP, Portuguese GP, and the Australian GP)

2023 – Moto2 World Championship: 18th, 47.5 points with one GP remaining (Securing fourth place at the Americas GP and the Australian GP)

| Date of birth

15 / 11 / 2001

| Nationality

Spanish

| Rider Number

52

| Grand Prix debut

2019 – Moto3 Grand Prix of Austria