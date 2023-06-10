Canet grabs pole ahead of Acosta, Arbolino 10th

Aron Canet (Pons Wegwow Los40) put his name well and truly into the mix for victory contention at the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley as the Spaniard put down a 1:50.796 in Q2, but bad luck hit not long after.

He crashed out and headed to the medical centre, and he’ll need to be reviewed before the race to get the ok to start. He has a small bone infraction in two fingers, but he’ll be determined to be given the green light.

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) dominated practice and was the favourite going into the session, but fell 0.159s short of his compatriot to start second. Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) rounded out the top three for another front row, with teammate and Championship leader Tony Arbolino down in 10th.

Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) bagged P4 to secure the top spot on row two with Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) and Jake Dixon (AutosolarGASGAS Aspar M2) joining the American on Row 2. It was looking as if Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) was going to take pole in the closing stages, but traffic mid-lap halted the Italian’s progress. Vietti will line up in P7 on the grid, fronting Row 3 ahead of the MB Conveyors SpeedUp duo of Fermin Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez. Can they move forward? Tune in at 12:15 (GMT+2) on Sunday to find out!

Moto2 Top 4 – Combined Qualifying – Italian GP

1. Aron CANET – SPA – Pons Wegow Los40 – 1’50.796

2. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – +0.159

3. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – +0.162

4. Joe ROBERTS – Italtrans Racing Team – +0.212

6. Jake DIXON – GBR – Inde GASGAS Aspar M2 – +0.242

DNS. Rory SKINNER – GBR – American Racing –

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com