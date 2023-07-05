Car or Motorcycle – what to choose?

For those who are going to hit the road for the first time as a driver, not a passenger, the question often arises: what vehicle to buy? When choosing between automotive and two-wheeled vehicles, are they considering which is more practical, more powerful, and more convenient? Finally, which is faster: a motorcycle or a car? Of course, ideal when in the garage and on cars and motorcycles. And yet consider the advantages of each mode of transport.

If you are thinking about buying your first vehicle, we advise you to start with renting a car. It doesn’t matter where you are now – at home or on vacation in Dubai. In the UAE, for instance, you can enter the popular request vip car rental Dubai via your search engine to try out a luxury car or a sports car and think about buying it, or you can rent a Ferrari in Dubai or the cheapest one to compare and make a purchase decision.

Motorbike

Photo by Anh Trần on Unsplash

Benefits of two-wheelers:

Saving time. You won’t have to wait 2-3 hours in a queue in a traffic jam on crowded roads;

fuel economy. Gasoline consumption of bikes is much less than that of a car. For motorbikes, it averages 2-4 liters, for cars – 7-10;

High speed, headwind, engine roar, flickering landscapes, city lights – all this, of course, attracts adrenaline lovers, and motorcycle racing, in general, gives drive;

The external, sometimes exclusive design of motorcycles, beautiful, original motorcycle jackets, and various paraphernalia help to create a romantic image of a lover of freedom, adventure, or a formidable biker seeking adrenaline.

Disadvantages of a motorcycle compared to a car

Autumn rain, snow blizzards – in such weather, it is not very pleasant to ride a bike;

If you want to buy a motorcycle for long distances, equipped specifically for this, sometimes mid-range bikes are more expensive than a car;

Motorcycles are less safe, and often get into accidents due to high speeds, insufficient driving skills, and drivers’ frivolity in observing traffic rules;

need for repair. Repairs are needed more often than cars. Fasteners are untwisted from vibration, parts open to air currents, moisture, and shock, become dirty, and damaged;

The service and repair of motor vehicles are less developed than that of road transport, repairing bikes is much more difficult and more expensive;

The need for a garage. A motorcycle left unattended is more likely to be stolen. Yes, and it is undesirable to get wet in the rain.

Automobile Photo by Brandon Paul on Unsplash

Advantages of a car compared to motorcycles:

Comfortable seats, a roof, and body that protect from the weather, and a stove in cold weather are the undoubted advantages of a car in terms of comfort and convenience;

family travel. A car is a transport for the whole family, it can be driven even with small children, provided, of course, that there is a special seat;

company trips. For a trip by a company, instead of two or three motorcycles, you will need one car (depending on the seats), while you can take a large number of things with you;

the presence of a trunk and carrying capacity. You can take the necessary things on a trip, carry small loads, make trips to stores;

lower accident rate. According to statistics, cars are less likely to get into an accident due to the fault of the driver – almost one and a half times. There is also less trauma in case of an accident;

Of course, a cool bike draws attention to the driver, but such bikes are expensive, and in the middle class of vehicles, a car is still considered more prestigious.

Disadvantages of vehicles:

Expensive maintenance;

a large amount of gasoline is required;

harder to maneuver.

It’s safe to say that a new foreign-made car will be much better than a grandfather’s motorcycle. And vice versa, everyone understands what is better: a modern fancy bike or a battered, rusty car. So, if you prefer to travel in a company or with your family, comfort, and convenience are important to you, then buy a car. If you’re on a budget, you love speed, you’re looking for an adrenaline rush, and you enjoy riding alone, then motorcycles are your choice.