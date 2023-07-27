Mastercard Casinos: A Secure and Convenient Payment Option for Esports Betting?

The Mastercard credit and debit card option is one of the safest and most secure online payment options for gamblers who like to place the occasional sports bet or play online casino games.

There are now thousands of fully licensed real-money gambling sites, and most of these sites accept Mastercard – one of the world’s most trusted payment solutions.

Let’s take a closer look at some of today’s best Mastercard casinos and how safe this reliable payment method is to top up your online gambling account and cash out your winnings when the time comes.

Is depositing with Mastercard at online casinos and sports betting sites safe?

Yes. Mastercard is regarded by many as the world’s number-one payment solution. It’s a market-leading credit and debit card provider that online gamblers can use to deposit and withdraw at their preferred gaming site.

However, we only recommend signing up to an online casino and depositing with Mastercard at a fully licensed gambling site controlled by one of the iGaming industry’s most reputable names.

In other words, never use your Mastercard credit or debit card to deposit at an unlicensed online casino controlled by an untrustworthy operator.

Also, ensure the website you register with has top-notch security (more information about the site’s security can be found by tapping/clicking on the padlock icon in the website address bar). It must also have the necessary SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption certificates.

SSL encryption is used by fintech companies, trading platforms, online banks, and other companies that accept real-money payments to ensure your preferred payment method details and personal information are kept safe and out of the grasp of hackers.

If the casino you are about to sign up to doesn’t have SSL certificates, do NOT register an account with them.

What are the best Mastercard-accepting online sports betting casino sites?

If you’re looking for reliable Mastercard casinos with sports betting services, where you can find eSports betting markets with competitive odds, some of the most trusted sites you can turn to are the following world-class online sports betting casinos:

Casumo Casino

Mr Play Casino

LeoVegas Casino

Bet365 Casino

Unibet Casino

William Hill Casino

TonyBet Casino

BetRivers

Rizk Casino

HeySpin Casino

Mr Green Casino

Other trusted sites that have eSports betting services and over 1,000 games from some of the iGaming industry’s most notable providers are 10Bet Casino, BetVictor Casino, NetBet Casino, BlueChip Casino, PureWin Casino, and 888 Casino, to name just a few top sites.

These world-class sites all accept Mastercard credit and debit card deposits and withdrawals, and most sites allow you to deposit and withdraw with Mastercard from as little as $/€/£10.00 (or equivalent currency value).

You can sign up to any of these sites from a smartphone, desktop computer, tablet device, or laptop (Windows, iOS, Android, Mac devices, etc.), provided your preferred device has internet/Wi-Fi and that you are at least 18.

However, you may find that you must be 19 or 21 in some regions (such as Canada and the US). It varies from state to province. In Delaware, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia, for example, it’s 21; in Ontario, it’s 19.

Can UK players use Mastercard credit cards to deposit at online casinos?

That’s a good question. If you’re based in the United Kingdom and you have signed up to a UK-licensed casino site (one that has obtained an online gambling license from the United Kingdom Gambling Commission), you may have found that there is no credit card payment option in the cashier section.

The reason is that a ban on gambling with credit cards was introduced in Great Britain in April 2020 in an effort to clamp down on at-risk players who use credit cards to gamble. Since the new regulation came into effect, UK residents can no longer place credit card deposits with land-based or online gambling companies.

Instead of using a Mastercard or Visa credit card to top up their online sports betting casino account, UK players must now use other reliable methods that won’t put them in debt, such as prepaid cards, bank transfers, and debit cards.

Some of the most popular UK online payment options currently available to players in 2023 are Trustly, PayPal, Visa and Mastercard debit cards, Paysafecard, Skrill, Neteller, and various other secure online payment processing companies.

Final note

When signing up to an online casino to place sports bets or play slots, roulette or blackjack, always remember to start by setting a budget and then staying within that budget.

Take the occasional break from playing and try your hardest not to chase your losses. For more information about any of the trusted online casinos mentioned on this page, go to the official Ask Gamblers website.