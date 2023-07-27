Mash Motorcycles presents the new Belena 125 and 300 scooters, a perfect blend of modern technology and elegance.

Mash Motorcycles is proud to present its latest motor scooter, the Mash Belena.

This resolutely modern urban scooter offers an exceptional riding experience combining performance and comfort.

The Mash Belena is available in two versions, 125cc and 300cc. The 125cc comes in blue, grey or black colour options, while the 300cc version is available in black. The Mash Belena is an obvious choice for people who regularly commute to work and are looking for a combination of style and usability, all at an attractive price.

The name ‘Belena’ is a vibrant tribute to the town of Beaune, birthplace of the Mash brand, where each model is designed with passion. Powered by a 125cc or 300cc engine, the new scooters offer sporty performance and guarantee a smooth and enjoyable ride, whether in built-up areas or beyond.

Its ergonomic design and 14” and 13” wheels makes it easy to navigate heavy traffic and offers extra stability at high speeds.

The Mash Belena stands out for its contemporary design and elegant silhouette, with impressive LED headlights. These LED lights give it a distinctive look and optimum visibility, enhancing its modern, sporty character.

Ride comfort is an absolute priority for Mash, and the Belena is no exception. With its ergonomic design, wide seat, large illuminated boot and keyless start, this scooter offers a complete experience.

The Mash Belena makes a real difference with its integrated Bluetooth radio functionality. Music lovers will be able to enjoy their favourite radio station or playlist while cruising the city streets. This innovation demonstrates Mash’s ongoing commitment to offering features that meet the needs and desires of its users.

“The Mash Belena embodies our vision of the future of urban mobility. We have designed this scooter to offer a modern, comfortable and accessible riding experience for everyone,” says Jean-Michel Paquient, Managing Director of SIMA and Mash Motorcycles.

The Mash Belena will be available at an attractive price, starting at £3,399 for the 125cc version and £3,999 for the 300.

The Mash Belena will be available from authorized Mash dealers from August 2023.

Since April 2023, all new vehicles sold through the Mash Motorcycles network will come with a three-year manufacturer’s warranty, covering parts, labour and unlimited mileage. Provided all maintenance conditions are respected.

For more information on the Mash Belena and to discover the full range of Mash products, please visit the brand’s website: https://mashmotors.co.uk/

Distinctive LED front lights

The Belena’s LED front lights offer enhanced visibility, improving safety for the driver and other road users.

Meticulous finishes

With meticulous attention to detail, the Belena boasts high-quality finishes that give it a refined and attractive appearance.

Advanced braking system

Front and rear disc brakes ensure maximum safety in all circumstances, offering excellent responsiveness and effective braking.

Keyless

Thanks to keyless start technology, Belena users can access their scooter with ease and convenience.

Intuitive dashboard

The Belena’s dashboard offers a clear interface, providing all the essential information needed for a stress-free ride.

Optimum comfort

With its carefully designed ergonomics, the Belena offers unrivalled comfort on ever.

Radio with Bluetooth system

For an even more enjoyable driving experience, the Belena is equipped with an integrated radio system, allowing drivers to enjoy their favourite music while exploring the city.

Adjustable brake levers

The Belena features an adjustable brake lever, allowing riders to adjust the sensitivity according to their preferences, for a tailor-made braking experience.

Centre and side stands

The Belena is equipped with both a centre and side stand, offering optimum stability when stopping.