New ultra light LS2 Carbon Helmet

Accessibly-priced, premium spec, full carbon road/touring helmet.

New for 2023, the Vector II Carbon brings the race-helmet technology of a 100% full carbon shell, with the comfort and practicality required for the road; all at a refreshingly accessible price.

100% CARBON SHELL

The Vector II Carbon’s premium spec starts at the outer shell, which is made from multiple layers of LS2’s 100% High-Grade Wide Weave carbon fibre. It offers high penetration resistance and energy dispersion, yet weighs in at just 1350 grams [± 50].

Designed and developed in LS2’s European HQ in Barcelona, it’s produced in six outer shell sizes for the smallest outline and closest possible fit in each size range.

It’s also aerodynamically optimised to help keep the head stable at speed and ease fatigue.

CRYSTAL CLEAR VISION

Up front there’s a 3D Optically Correct A-Class Polycarbonate visor, which sits in a wide aperture to maximise all-round vision.

It features an ingenious quick release system, for hassle free removal and fitting – just press on the two release tabs and it’s free.

The visor itself is UV, scratch and fog resistant. It’s also ready to accept tear-offs, and comes with a Pinlock Max Vision Anti Fog System as standard. Behind it sits a flip-down sun visor.

A breath deflector also features, to help channel moisture away and keep the view ahead crystal clear.

OPTIMISED AIRFLOW

A two-step ventilation port on the chin bar, twin intakes on the forehead, and a large exhaust port at the rear allow plenty of airflow, when needed.

Air is directed through internal channelling in the EPS liner to maximise cooling.

All three intakes are easy to open and close with gloved hands, so the wearer can tailor the airflow to suit the conditions.

FIRST CLASS COMFORT

Inside is a breathable hypoallergenic liner, which is removable and washable for year-round freshness.

The shell’s long-oval shaping follows the contours of the head for a natural fit and feel. Combined with Laser-Cut Foam inserts, it gives a reassuringly snug fit.

A Chin Curtain also comes as standard, helping to reduce wind noise; another real bonus on longer rides.

ECE 22.06 CERTIFIED

As you’d expect the Vector II is fully certified to the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard, for complete peace of mind.

Alongside its carbon fibre shell, Multi-Density EPS helps cushion the head from impact. An Emergency Release System allows first responders to remove the cheek pads with minimal movement of the wearer’s head and neck.

Safe and secure fastening is provided by the Reinforced Chin Strap and Micrometric Steel Buckle. It’s anchored firmly to the shell by LS2’s signature triangular Metal Security Plates.

The LS2 Vector II Carbon is available in a solid carbon finish priced £259.99, and five eye-catching graphic options retailing at just £289.99 – serious value for a full carbon road helmet.

Each one is supplied with a high quality storage bag, Pinlock MaxVision insert, reflective stickers and a handy Air Bag Support for maintenance and cleaning.

For detailed specifications and to find your nearest retailer, visit ls2helmets.com