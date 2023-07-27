Two GIVI Looks for the Yamaha Ténéré

The transalpine motorbike and rider equipment company has everything you need to equip this adventure bike.

GIVI has 45 years of experience in designing equipment. And this experience can be seen in its extensive range of products which meets all the needs of two-wheeled enthusiasts, whatever their ride may be. What’s more, it also has a wide range of accessories specifically designed to fit perfectly with the best-selling motorbikes in their specific sector. One of the benchmarks in the trail/adventure market is the Yamaha Ténéré, for which the Italian brand offers two looks.

The combination of good value for money, elegant design, a good engine and a great chassis make the Yamaha Ténéré 700 one of the dominant bikes in the trail world as well as one of the best sellers in our country. Keeping the owners of this amazing bike in mind, GIVI has made a multitude of accessories available that fit the bike like a glove, such as side cases and rear boots that have specific attachments, tank bags, saddlebags and even screens.

A look for off-road adventures

The best companions for the Yamaha Ténéré on road trips are hard cases. Among all the models in GIVI’s extensive range, the best fit for this bike is the Trekker Outback. This set consists of a top case, available in two sizes (58 litres or 42l.), and side cases, which also come in two versions (37l. or 48l.). They have an aluminium structure and internal reinforcements in profiled aluminium. They are also equipped with the new MONOKEY® CAM-SIDE fastening system, a fastening mechanism made of die-cast aluminium and reinforced technopolymer inserts, which offers extra safety.

To complete this look, the Italian brand suggests adding the XL01 and XL03 extensible soft bags, which can be attached by straps on top of the panniers. They are made of polyester, nylon, TPU and an external material highly resistant to UV rays. Its base features an anti-slip coating, which makes them water resistant. That’s not all – they include an external top pocket separate from the main compartment, carry handles and reflective print for increased visibility, among other features.

The ultimate off-road package

The Ténéré is an ideal bike for off-road riding, an activity you don’t want to do unless you are well equipped. For this, GIVI has the Canyon range of bags that are specifically designed for off-road riding and are a perfect match for this Yamaha model. The GRT720 saddlebags, which both have a capacity of 25 litres, are equipped with a Security Lock and feature adjustable top and bottom straps with buckle snap closure to maintain tension. Another option is the GRT723 top bag, which features a capacity of 40 litres, and offers great practicality even during stops, thanks to the ergonomic front handle, which makes it easy to grip and carry.

If you want to go one step further, we recommend adding a tank bag, which is the finishing touch for this set. Within the GIVI catalogue there’s an option designed exclusively to fit the distinctive tank of this bike: the XS320. This accessory includes reflective side prints, a rain cover, an adjustable handle and shoulder strap, a map holder and a zip suitable for attaching a security padlock.

These, and many more GIVI items, provide a boost for motorcycle trips and make any journey on two wheels a more comfortable experience. For more information about this product or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

