Reviving Greatness: Exploring the Timeless Charm of the BSA Gold Star

Many thanks to Alfs Motorcycles (particularly Mick) in Worthing, West Sussex for the loan of bike for the day. Just to emphasise Alf’s Motorcycles are now BSA as well as Kawasaki dealers and have a new dedicated showroom in the rear of the premises.

Normally would get a couple of weeks to spend with review bike but today I spent the day with the 2022 BSA Gold Star that said it was plenty of time to get an idea of the bike. I love the look, colour and feel of the Gold Star, I’m not a huge fan of chrome and its used pretty sparingly on this bike. Whilst I can appreciate modern bikes with their TFT screens that look like the starship Enterprise there’s just something reassuring about old fashioned speedos. The BSA transports you back in time to the golden days of British motorcycling (no I wasn’t alive then) but without the dread of reliability issues.

The Gold Star can trace its roots back to the original of the 1930s, there is something magical about embracing the timeless allure of a classic motorcycle. The Gold Star is back with a bang, paying homage to its legendary predecessors whilst introducing innovative features that cater to the demands of today’s motorcycle enthusiasts.

Underneath its elegant exterior, the 2022 BSA Gold Star boasts a powerful engine that delivers exceptional performance. Equipped with a high-performance liquid-cooled 45bhp, 652cc single cylinder DOHC, 4v engine, this motorcycle offers a thrilling riding experience. The advanced technology incorporated in the engine ensures smooth acceleration and optimal fuel efficiency. With its cutting-edge fuel injection system and state-of-the-art electronics, the Goldstar guarantees an exhilarating ride for every rider.

The Gold Star is designed with the comfort and convenience of the rider in mind. The ergonomics of the bike are carefully crafted to provide a comfortable riding position, reducing fatigue on longer journeys. The plush seating and well-positioned handlebars offer optimal control and stability, allowing riders to maneuver with ease. Additionally, the suspension system is fine-tuned to absorb shocks and vibrations, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride even on challenging terrains.

When it comes to safety, the bike is equipped with Brembo brakes, including anti-lock braking technology, ensuring precise and controlled stopping power. The responsive traction control system provides enhanced stability, preventing wheel slip during acceleration or cornering. Additionally it features powerful LED headlights and taillights, improving visibility and alerting other road users to your presence.

In Conclusion

The 2022 BSA Gold Star encapsulates the essence of British motorcycle heritage whilst embracing modern advancements. The legendary status, impeccable craftsmanship, and unmatched performance of the Gold Star make it a motorcycle that captivates riders and enthusiasts across generations. With the revival of this iconic model, BSA proves its commitment to preserving its legacy and delivering motorcycles that stand the test of time. It is the embodiment of power, elegance, and innovation it marks a new chapter in the extraordinary history of this British motorcycle legend.

A quick overview of the specifications

ENGINE

Engine Type – Liquid-cooled, single- cylinder, DOHC, 4 valves, twin spark plugs

Engine Capacity – 652cc

Compression Ratio – 11.5:1

Max Torque – [email protected]

Max Power – [email protected]

Transmission – 5-speed

Cooling System – Liquid

SUSPENSION

Front – 41mm telescopic forks

Rear – Twin shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload

MASS

In working order – 213kg

WHEELS & TYRES

Front Tyre – 100/90-18 Pirelli

Phantom Sportscomp

Front Wheel – 36 wire spoke alloy rims 18 x 2.5”

Rear Tyre – 150/70-R17 Pirelli

Phantom Sportscomp

Rear Wheel – 36 wire spoke alloy rims 17 x 4.25”

BRAKES

Front – Single 320mm floating disc, Brembo twin-piston floating calliper, ABS

Back – Single 255mm disc, Brembo single-piston floating calliper, ABS

FUEL TANK

Total Capacity – 12 litres

Fuel Consumption – 70.6 mpg (WMTC) / 4.001L/100 km

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase – 1,425mm

Seat Height – 780mm

Rake – 26.5 degrees

If like the look of the Gold Star and would like to test ride one head down to Alf’s who have a demo bike ready and waiting.

Once again would like to thank BSA UK (Luke Gregory from Lukas Distribution) and in particular Mick from Alfs Motorcycles who made it happen.