Championship leader Bulega sets the pace on Friday, Huertas trails closely

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Championship Leader Bulega Sets The Pace On Friday, Huertas Trails CloselyChampionship leader Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it WorldSSP Racing Team) led both Free Practice sessions, finishing with a best lap time of 1’35.266s, asserting himself as the rider to beat.

However, title contender Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) faced setbacks as his quicker lap time, which would have placed him second, was deleted due to yellow flags, leaving him in seventh place. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) continued his impressive form, securing the second position with a time of 1’35.483s, followed closely by Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) in third with a time of 1’35.517s.Championship Leader Bulega Sets The Pace On Friday, Huertas Trails Closely

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2
1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’35.266s
2. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +0.217s
3. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) +0.251s
4. Jorge Navarro (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.303s
5. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +0.363s
6. Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.390sChampionship Leader Bulega Sets The Pace On Friday, Huertas Trails Closely

1 | Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
“It was a good Friday, I’m feeling good with my bike. We started well, with a good feeling so I’m happy. We will try to improve tomorrow. We’ve been working for a week since Imola because there my feeling with the bike was different than usual. We tried to study and improve for this race. I was comfortable in both wet and dry conditions today, but I would prefer a dry race tomorrow.”

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

