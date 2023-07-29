Bulega seals victory in Race 1, strengthening Championship lead

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) emerged as the dominant force on Saturday in Most, securing a convincing victory and extending his Championship lead.

Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) fought hard but had to settle for second place, while Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) showcased his potential with a strong third-place finish.

The race was red-flagged on the opening lap due to a crash, but a 12-lap restart didn’t dampen Bulega’s spirit, as he quickly took control of the race. Despite intense battles for positions, the Championship leader proved untouchable, taking his 9th career win.

Behind the podium finishers, Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) secured fourth place, while Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) finished fifth after serving a Long Lap Penalty. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) was sixth, just two seconds away from the top five.

Nicolo Bulega dominated the race with a convincing victory, finishing 1.856 seconds ahead of his closest rival and extending his Championship lead to 46 points over Manzi.

WorldSSP Race 1 Results

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +1.856s

3. Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +3.795s

4. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +3.980s

5. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +6.546s

6. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +8.536s



WorldSSP Championship standings

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 308 points

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 262 points

3. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 194 points

WorldSSP Tissot Superpole Results

1. Nicolo Bulega | Ducati | 1’34.479s

2. Stefano Manzi | Yamaha | +0.403s

3. Raffaele De Rosa | Ducati | +0.489s

P1 | Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

“It’s been a perfect weekend until now because we led in all sessions and won Race 1. We still have to stay focused for tomorrow’s race. One more victory is nice because the team worked very well all weekend. I’m happy about this win. I think this morning was the first time we had more grip on the asphalt, and I noticed that the track was a bit dirtier during the race, so I had to pay attention. But I was fast and managed to pull away from the first lap to take the win.”

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com