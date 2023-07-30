Roaring with Majesty: A Royal Enfield Classic 350

Many thanks to Lucy at Shellwood Blake and Royal Enfield UK these past two weeks I have manage to quality time with the Royal Enfield Classic 350. This will be my first experience with a Royal Enfield and on the whole it was enjoyable.

The Royal Enfield brand has a rich heritage dating back to the year 1901 when it was first established here in England. Since then, it has become one of the oldest motorcycle manufacturers in the world.

The company’s commitment to craftsmanship and quality has earned it a loyal fan base globally. In 1955, the iconic Indian company, Madras Motors, acquired the Royal Enfield brand, making it an integral part of the Indian motorcycle industry. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been in production since 2008.

One of the defining features of the Classic 350 is its exquisite design, which seamlessly blends classic aesthetics with modern-day engineering. Inspired by the post-war era motorcycles, the Classic 350 exudes a vintage charm that is hard to resist.

From its timeless fuel tank design to its vintage-style headlamp and exhaust, every element of this motorcycle reflects meticulous attention to detail. Despite its retro design, the Classic 350 incorporates modern technologies such as an dual channel ABS, LED tail lights, and an electric start, ensuring a perfect balance between nostalgia and contemporary functionality.

It has a low-slung, comfortable seat that is perfect for long journeys for the rider but also for the pillion. The handlebars are ergonomically designed to provide a comfortable grip and the footpegs are adjustable to suit your riding style.

Furthermore, the distinct thump of the Royal Enfield exhaust has become synonymous with the Classic 350, ensuring that heads turn wherever it goes. With its stylish instrument cluster, including a speedometer and odometer, the Classic 350 offers modern conveniences while maintaining its classic allure.

Beyond its classic looks, the Classic 350 packs a punch when it comes to performance. The all new Royal Enfield Classic 350 offers ample torque with 20.2 BHP @ 6100 RPM and 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. Assembled with a twin downtube spine frame for a comfortable ride, 350 cc single cylinder, fuel injected air cooled engine, 13 litres of fuel capacity, a ground clearance of 170 mm and single and dual channel ABS.

In Conclusion

The Classic 350 is a great choice for riders who want a classic-style motorcycle with modern safety features. It has a comfortable seat, a good engine, and a number of safety features that make it a great choice. My only personal gripe is the gap between the foot peg and gear shift is small and as such I couldn’t wear my favorite boots as I struggled to change gear.

What I also like about it is (like the BSA Gold Star I rode last week) the Classic 350 isn’t dripping in chrome (anyone who know me knows not a fan of loads of chrome). I think the 350 is a perfect city commuter bike especially for someone who has just passed their test or has short legs or doesn’t like a big heavy bike.

Specifications as per Royal Enfield UK

Frame

Frame type – Twin Downtube Spine Frame

Dimensions

Weight in running order (Kg.) – 195

Wheelbase (mm) – 1390

Seat height (mm) – 805

Ground clearance (mm) – 170

Length x width x height (mm) – 2145 x 785 x 1090

Engine

Number of cylinders – 1

Bore x stroke (mm) – 72 x 85.8

Cooling System – Air-Oil Cooled

Displacement (cc) – 349.34

Injection system – ECU controlled

Valve gear / valves per cylinder – 2

Compression ratio – 9.5:1

Maximum power (Kw/HP-rpm) – 14.87 kW, @ 6100 rpm

Maximum speed (mph) – 114 km/h (4th Gear)

Maximum torque (Nm/rpm) – [email protected] rpm

CO2 emission (g/km) – 63.4

Idle rpm – 1050 ± 100

Noise Emission – 89 dB(A) @ 3050 rpm

Clutch – Conventional Wet Clutch

Secondary transmission – Chain

Gearbox – 5 Speed Constant Mesh

Starting System – Electric

Engine Oil – SAE 15W50 API SL Jaso MA2, Semi-synthetic



Chassis and Brakes

Front wheel – Spoke Wheel – 100/90 – 19” – 57P (Tube Type)

Rear wheel – Spoke Wheel – 120/80 – 18″ – 62P (Tube Type)

Front suspension – Telescopic, 41mm forks

Rear suspension – Twin tube Emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload

ABS – Dual-Channel

Front brake – 300mm disc with twin piston floating caliper

Rear brake – 270mm disc, single piston floating caliper

Capacity

Petrol tank (imperial gallons) – 13 ± 0.5 litres

Low fuel warning – 4 ± 0.5 litres

Consumption (mpg) – 2.63 L/100 km



Equipment

Instrument Cluster – Digital LCD with analog speedometer

Navigation – Tripper Compatible – accessory fit (subject to availability)

Emergency stop switch – Yes

Central and side stand – Fabricated and Spring loaded

Tool kit – Provided in Right side cabinet of vehicle

Side stand switch – Yes