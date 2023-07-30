Search
Mahendra conquers wet conditions to grab maiden WorldSSP300 victory

Mahendra conquers wet conditions to grab maiden WorldSSP300 victory

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Mahendra conquers wet conditions to grab maiden WorldSSP300 victory

Mahendra Conquers Wet Conditions To Grab Maiden Worldssp300 VictoryUnder the challenging and wet conditions at Autodrom Most, the WorldSSP300 riders faced a shortened eight-lap race in Race 2.

Indonesian rider Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) emerged as the winner, clinching his first-ever victory in the series. Mahendra made a decisive pass on the last lap to secure the top spot on the podium.

Behind Mahendra, Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (Deza-Box 77 Racing Team) put up a strong fight for victory, finishing a close second, just 0.169 seconds behind the winner. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) also had a standout performance, earning his first-ever podium finish in the WorldSSP300 category with a third-place finish, and at the same time, took the lead in the Championship standings. The race witnessed some intense battles, with Wildcard Kevin Santos Fontainha (Sublime Racing by MS Racing) and Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing)’s fourth and fifth-place finishes, respectively. Fenton Seabright (Kawasaki GP Project) also had a strong run, briefly challenging for a podium spot before settling for sixth place.

WorldSSP300 Race 2 Results
1. Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse)
2. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (Deza-Box 77 Racing Team) +0.169s
3. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) +2.796s
4. Kevin Fontainha Santos (Sublime Racing by MS Racing) +2.863s
5. Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) +2.996s
6. Fenton Seabright (Kawasaki GP Project) +3.038s

WorldSSP300 Championship standings
1. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) 117 points
2. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) 116 points
3. Petr Svobda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) 113 points

P1 | Aldi Satya Mahendra | Team BrCorse
“I am so happy with my first win in WorldSSP300. The conditions were completely wet, and I was just thinking about my pace. On the last lap, I wanted to save my pace, but I knew I could do more. I pushed and was able to overtake for the win in the last corner.”

