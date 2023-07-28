Search
Home hero Svoboda leads the pack in Friday's action

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Home hero Svoboda leads the pack in Friday’s action

Home Hero Svoboda Leads The Pack In Friday’s ActionPetr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) shone brightly, topping the timesheets in the dry FP2 session.

The Czech rider took full advantage of the improved conditions to clock an impressive time of 1’46.492s, putting him in the leading position. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) showcased his prowess as well, securing the second spot, just 0.252 seconds behind Svoboda’s mark.

Notably, Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) bounced back from a crash in FP1, claiming the third position with a time of 1'47.122s. The top six spots in the combined classification were closely contested, with Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) impressing on his debut in fourth, followed by Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) in fifth, and Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) in the sixth position, all within a second of the leader's time.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2
1. Petr Svoboda (Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki) 1’46.492
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) + 0.252s
3. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) 0.630s
4. Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) +0.767s
5. Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) +0.864s
6. Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) +0.898s

P1 | Petr Svoboda | Fusport – RT Motorsport by SKM – Kawasaki
“Today was difficult. This morning it was bad so we tried to improve the bike setup and in FP2 it felt much better. We just need to do some small changes for tomorrow to be ready. I felt comfortable in both wet and dry conditions. I would prefer some rain because I wasn’t so lucky in the dry the past two years but we will see, I don’t care about the weather conditions. I hope to achieve better results this year. Last year was disappointing but this year I’m feeling much stronger and also for my home round, I will do my best to collect lot of points and catch up with the guys at the front. It’s very special to race here, in Czech Republic.”

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

Checkout our new Motorcycle Business Directory and add your business 

New Triumph Showroom Opening in Edinburgh

